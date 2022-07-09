All Villager Trades in Minecraft | Every Villager Profession Explained

One of the more exciting updates to Minecraft was the addition of NPCs that don’t try to kill you on-site. The Villager update added a breath of intelligent life to Minecraft worlds. With their professions added to the game, many players now had a reason to interact with these new villagers. Let’s go over what each village job does and what you can trade with them.
Minecraft Village Professions
There are 13 different jobs that a villager can have, 14 if you consider the basic villager to be a job. Each of those jobs has a set inventory of items that they can trade with you and can be leveled up by trading to improve their stock.
If you are unhappy with the inventory that a villager has to trade with you, you can always break and replace their job-providing block and their inventory will reset. Many players will do this in order to cultivate the perfect trade inventory of a villager.
Armorer
For the Armorer you will need to place a Blast Furnace near a jobless villager. This villager will sell you armor for emerald and buy materials for armor from you. This villager is the only consistent way to get Chainmail Armor, and can provide an infinite source of diamond armor at max level.
Novice Trades:
- Coal for Emerald
- Emerald for Iron Armor Piece
Apprentice Trades:
- Iron Ingot for Emerald
- Emerald for A Bell
- Emerald for Chainmail Leggings or Chainmail Boots
Journeyman Trades:
- Lava Bucket for Emerald
- Diamond for Emerald
- Emerald for Chainmail Helmet or Chainmail Chestplate
- Emerald for A Shield
Expert Trades
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Leggings
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Boots
Master Trades
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Helmet
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Chestplate
Butcher
To give a villager the Butcher job you will need to place down a Smoker for a jobless Villager to interact with. This villager will buy raw meat and sell you cooked meat. This villager is great for making emeralds if you have any sort of animal farm and can be useful for getting cooked food in a pinch.
Novice Trades
- Raw Chicken for Emerald
- Raw Porkchop for Emerald
- Raw Rabbit for Emerald
- Emerald for Rabbit Stew
Apprentice Trades
- Coal for Emerald
- Emerald for Cooked Porkchop
- Emerald for Cooked Chicken
Journeyman Trades
- Raw Mutton for Emerald
- Raw Beef for Emerald
Expert Trades
- Dried Kelp Block for Emerald
Master Trades
- Sweet Berries for Emerald
Cartographer
For a Villager to become a Cartographer you will need to put down a cartography table near a jobless villager. The Cartographer will provide you with navigation tools and landmarking objects
Novice Trades
- Paper for Emerald
- Emerald for an Empty Map
Apprentice Trades
- Glass Pane for Emerald
- Emerald and a Compass for an Ocean Explorer Map
Journeyman Trades
- Compass for Emerald
- Emerald and Compass for a Woodland Explorer Map
Expert Trades
- Emerald for Item Frame
- Emerald for a Colored Banner
Master Trades
- Emerald for a Globe Banner Pattern
Cleric
The Cleric job is attached to a Brewing Stand, all you need to do is place a Brewing Stand near a jobless villager. The Cleric will buy and sell potion brewing materials and Bottles of Experience.
Novice Trades
- Rotten Flesh for Emerald
- Emerald for Redstone Dust
Apprentice Trades
- Gold Ingot for Emerald
- Emerald for Lapis Lazuli
Journeyman Trades
- Rabbit’s Foot for Emerald
- Emerald for Glowstone
Expert Trades
- Scute for Emerald
- Glass Bottle for Emerald
- Emerald for Ender Pearl
Master Trades
- Nether Wart for Emerald
- Emerald for Bottle o’ Enchanting
Farmer
To have a villager become a farmer you will need a jobless villager to accept a job from a Composter. The Farmer will buy and sell plant-based food and will also farm crops that are planted near their composter. The Farmer will provide the farmed crops to other villagers but you can collect the crops for yourself when the Farmer throws them on the ground.
Novice Trades
- Wheat for Emerald
- Potato for Emerald
- Carrot for Emerald
- Beetroot for Emerald
- Emerald for Bread
Apprentice Trades
- Pumpkin for Emerald
- Emerald for Pumpkin Pie
- Emerald for Apple
Journeyman Trades
- Melon for Emerald
- Emerald for Cookie
Expert Trades
- Emerald for Cake
- Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Jump Boos
- Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Weakness
- Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Blindness
- Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Poison
- Emerald for Suspicious Strew with Saturation
Master Trades
- Emerald for Golden Carrot
- Emerald for Glistering Melon
Fisherman
The Fisherman job is linked to the Barrel, just place one down near a jobless villager and they will turn into a Fisherman. The Fisherman will buy raw fish and sell you cooked fish as well as some fishing supplies.
Novice Trades
- String for Emerald
- Coal for Emerald
- Emerald and Raw Cod for Cooked Cod
- Emerald for a Bucket of Cod
Apprentice Trades
- Raw Cod for Emerald
- Emerald and Raw Salmon for Cooked Salmon
- Emerald for a Campfire
Journeyman Trades
- Raw Salmon for Emerald
- Emerald for an Enchanted Fishing Rod
Expert Trades
- Tropical Fish for Emerald
Master Trades
- Pufferfish for Emerald
- a Boat for Emerald
Fletcher
A Fletcher is perfect to have around if you like using a bow and arrow. They will sell you bows and Crossbows as well as arrows and buy materials to make arrows. To make a Fletcher you just need a jobless villager to interact with a Fletching Table. If you want Pillager outpost loot and don’t want to risk your life for it, the Fletcher can provide it for you.
Novice Trades
- Stick for Emerald
- Emerald for Arrow
- Emerald and Gravel for Flint
Apprentice Trades
- Flint for Emerald
- Emerald for Bow
Journeyman Trades
- String for Emerald
- Emerald for Crossbow
Expert Trades
- Feather for Emerald
- Emerald for Enchanted Bow
Master Trades
- Tripwire Hook for Emerald
- Emerald for Enchanted Crossbow
- Emerald and Arrow for a Tipped Arrow
Leatherworker
If you have a cow farm then a Leatherworker will be your savior, They will buy your leather and sell you leather armor. While the armor is not that great, it is a great source of emeralds.
Novice Trades
- Leather for Emerald
- Emerald for Leather Pants
- Emerald for Leather Tunic
Apprentice Trades
- Flint for Emerald
- Emerald for Leather Cap
- Emerald for Leather Boots
Journeyman Trades
- Rabbit Hide for Emerald
- Emerald for Leather Tunic
Expert Trades
- Scute for Emerald
- Emerald for Leather Horse Armor
Master Trades
- Emerald for a Saddle
- Emerald for Leather Cap
Librarian
A Librarian will fulfill all of your enchanting needs. They are the main way to get enchantments like mending, which is a powerful late-game enchantment. You can also convert paper into Emeralds, making a Librarian a great way to get emeralds. To get a Librarian you will need to place a lectern near a jobless villager.
Novice Trades
- Paper for Emerald
- emerald and book for Enchanted Book
- Emerald for Bookshelf
Apprentice Trades
- Book for Emerald
- Emerald and Book for Enchanted Book
- Emerald for Lanturn
Journeyman Trades
- Ink Sac for Emerald
- Emerald and Book for Enchanted Book
- Emerald for Glass
Expert Trades
- Book and Quill for Emerald
- Emerald and Book for Enchanted Book
- Emerald for Clock
- Emerald for Compass
Master Trades
- Emerald for Name Tag
Mason
If you want fancy building blocks and don’t want to craft them yourself a Mason can provide them for you. You can dump your clay and stone to a Mason for emeralds, but other jobs are better for farming emeralds. To get a Mason you will need a jobless villager to use a Stonecutter.
Novice Trades
- Clay Ball for Emerald
- Emerald for Brick
Apprentice Trades
- Stone for Emerald
- Emerald for Chiseled Stone Bricks
Journeyman Trades
- Granite for Emerald
- Andesite for Emerald
- Diorite for Emerald
- Emerald for Polished Andesite
- Emerald for Polished Granite
- Emerald for Polished Diorite
- Emerald for Dripstone Block
Expert Trades
- Nether Quartz for Emerald
- Emerald for Colored Terracotta or Glazed Terracotta
Master Trades
- Emerald for Quartz Pillar
- Emerald for Block of Quartz
Shepherd
While what a Shepherd sells is not the best, it is a great village to dump your extra wool and dye onto when you are done with it. If you have a sheep farm set up with multiple colors, you can farm emeralds from Shepareds. To get a Shepard, you need a jobless village to grab their job from a Loom.
Novice Trades
- White Wool for Emerald
- Brown Wool for Emerald
- Grey Wool for Emerald
- Emerald for Shears
Apprentice Trades
- Black Dye for Emerald
- Gray Dye for Emerald
- Lime Dye for Emerald
- Light Blue Dye for Emerald
- Emerald for Colored Wool
- Emerald for Colored Carpet
Journeyman Trades
- Red Dye for Emerald
- Light Gray Dye for Emerald
- Pink Dye for Emerald
- Yellow Dye for Emerald
- Orange Dye for Emerald
- Emerald for Colored Bed
Expert Trades
- Green Dye for Emerald
- Brown Dye for Emerald
- Blue Dye for Emerald
- Purple Dye for Emerald
- Cyan Dye for Emerald
- Magenta Dye for Emerald
- Emerald for Colored Banner
Master Trades
- Emerald for Painting
Toolsmith
The Toolsmith is a great source of getting enchanted tools for Emeralds, You probably won’t sell a lot to this villager but having one max leveled can give you some powerful enchantments on diamond tools. All you need is a jobless villager to interact with a Smithing Table to become a Toolsmith
Novice Trades
- Coal for Emerald
- Emerald for Stone Axe
- Emerald for Stone Shovel
- Emerald for Stone Pickaxe
- Emerald for Stone Hoe
Apprentice Trades
- Iron Ingot for Emerald
- Emerald for a Bell
Journeyman Trades
- Flint Emerald
- Emerald for Enchanted Iron Axe
- Emerald for Enchanted Iron Shovel
- Emerald for Enchanted Iron Pickaxe
- Emerald for Diamond Hoe
Expert Trades
- Diamond for Emerald
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Axe
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Shovel
Master Trades
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe
Weaponsmith
The Weaponsmith makes up for what the Toolsmith doesn’t provide. The big selling point is the enchanted swords and axes. You won’t really be selling anything to a Weaponsmith to farm emeralds but the infinite supply of enchanted diamond swords makes them worthwhile. To get a Weaponsmith you to place a Grindstone near a jobless villager and have them interact with it.
Novice Trades
- Coal for Emerald
- Emerald for Iron Axe
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Axe
Apprentice Trades
- Iron Ingot for Emerald
- Emerald for a Bell
Journeyman Trades
- Flint for Emerald
Expert Trades
- Diamond for Emerald
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Axe
Master Trades
- Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Sword
Villagers are a great way to turn your infinite products from farms into emeralds and then spend those emeralds on tools and weapons so you can go adventuring again. It isn’t uncommon to set up a villager farm in a base nowadays and keep a few villagers that have curated shops on the side so you can keep your supply of emeralds and high-end items stocked up. If you need any more help with Minecraft make sure to check out our other guides.
Minecraft is available now and playable on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.