All Villager Trades in Minecraft | Every Villager Profession Explained

One of the more exciting updates to Minecraft was the addition of NPCs that don’t try to kill you on-site. The Villager update added a breath of intelligent life to Minecraft worlds. With their professions added to the game, many players now had a reason to interact with these new villagers. Let’s go over what each village job does and what you can trade with them.

Minecraft Village Professions

There are 13 different jobs that a villager can have, 14 if you consider the basic villager to be a job. Each of those jobs has a set inventory of items that they can trade with you and can be leveled up by trading to improve their stock.

If you are unhappy with the inventory that a villager has to trade with you, you can always break and replace their job-providing block and their inventory will reset. Many players will do this in order to cultivate the perfect trade inventory of a villager.

Armorer

For the Armorer you will need to place a Blast Furnace near a jobless villager. This villager will sell you armor for emerald and buy materials for armor from you. This villager is the only consistent way to get Chainmail Armor, and can provide an infinite source of diamond armor at max level.

Novice Trades:

Coal for Emerald

Emerald for Iron Armor Piece

Apprentice Trades:

Iron Ingot for Emerald

Emerald for A Bell

Emerald for Chainmail Leggings or Chainmail Boots

Journeyman Trades:

Lava Bucket for Emerald

Diamond for Emerald

Emerald for Chainmail Helmet or Chainmail Chestplate

Emerald for A Shield

Expert Trades

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Leggings

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Boots

Master Trades

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Helmet

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Chestplate

Butcher

To give a villager the Butcher job you will need to place down a Smoker for a jobless Villager to interact with. This villager will buy raw meat and sell you cooked meat. This villager is great for making emeralds if you have any sort of animal farm and can be useful for getting cooked food in a pinch.

Novice Trades

Raw Chicken for Emerald

Raw Porkchop for Emerald

Raw Rabbit for Emerald

Emerald for Rabbit Stew

Apprentice Trades

Coal for Emerald

Emerald for Cooked Porkchop

Emerald for Cooked Chicken

Journeyman Trades

Raw Mutton for Emerald

Raw Beef for Emerald

Expert Trades

Dried Kelp Block for Emerald

Master Trades

Sweet Berries for Emerald

Cartographer

For a Villager to become a Cartographer you will need to put down a cartography table near a jobless villager. The Cartographer will provide you with navigation tools and landmarking objects

Novice Trades

Paper for Emerald

Emerald for an Empty Map

Apprentice Trades

Glass Pane for Emerald

Emerald and a Compass for an Ocean Explorer Map

Journeyman Trades

Compass for Emerald

Emerald and Compass for a Woodland Explorer Map

Expert Trades

Emerald for Item Frame

Emerald for a Colored Banner

Master Trades

Emerald for a Globe Banner Pattern

Cleric

The Cleric job is attached to a Brewing Stand, all you need to do is place a Brewing Stand near a jobless villager. The Cleric will buy and sell potion brewing materials and Bottles of Experience.

Novice Trades

Rotten Flesh for Emerald

Emerald for Redstone Dust

Apprentice Trades

Gold Ingot for Emerald

Emerald for Lapis Lazuli

Journeyman Trades

Rabbit’s Foot for Emerald

Emerald for Glowstone

Expert Trades

Scute for Emerald

Glass Bottle for Emerald

Emerald for Ender Pearl

Master Trades

Nether Wart for Emerald

Emerald for Bottle o’ Enchanting

Farmer

To have a villager become a farmer you will need a jobless villager to accept a job from a Composter. The Farmer will buy and sell plant-based food and will also farm crops that are planted near their composter. The Farmer will provide the farmed crops to other villagers but you can collect the crops for yourself when the Farmer throws them on the ground.

Novice Trades

Wheat for Emerald

Potato for Emerald

Carrot for Emerald

Beetroot for Emerald

Emerald for Bread

Apprentice Trades

Pumpkin for Emerald

Emerald for Pumpkin Pie

Emerald for Apple

Journeyman Trades

Melon for Emerald

Emerald for Cookie

Expert Trades

Emerald for Cake

Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Jump Boos

Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Weakness

Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Blindness

Emerald for Suspicious Stew with Poison

Emerald for Suspicious Strew with Saturation

Master Trades

Emerald for Golden Carrot

Emerald for Glistering Melon

Fisherman

The Fisherman job is linked to the Barrel, just place one down near a jobless villager and they will turn into a Fisherman. The Fisherman will buy raw fish and sell you cooked fish as well as some fishing supplies.

Novice Trades

String for Emerald

Coal for Emerald

Emerald and Raw Cod for Cooked Cod

Emerald for a Bucket of Cod

Apprentice Trades

Raw Cod for Emerald

Emerald and Raw Salmon for Cooked Salmon

Emerald for a Campfire

Journeyman Trades

Raw Salmon for Emerald

Emerald for an Enchanted Fishing Rod

Expert Trades

Tropical Fish for Emerald

Master Trades

Pufferfish for Emerald

a Boat for Emerald

Fletcher

A Fletcher is perfect to have around if you like using a bow and arrow. They will sell you bows and Crossbows as well as arrows and buy materials to make arrows. To make a Fletcher you just need a jobless villager to interact with a Fletching Table. If you want Pillager outpost loot and don’t want to risk your life for it, the Fletcher can provide it for you.

Novice Trades

Stick for Emerald

Emerald for Arrow

Emerald and Gravel for Flint

Apprentice Trades

Flint for Emerald

Emerald for Bow

Journeyman Trades

String for Emerald

Emerald for Crossbow

Expert Trades

Feather for Emerald

Emerald for Enchanted Bow

Master Trades

Tripwire Hook for Emerald

Emerald for Enchanted Crossbow

Emerald and Arrow for a Tipped Arrow

Leatherworker

If you have a cow farm then a Leatherworker will be your savior, They will buy your leather and sell you leather armor. While the armor is not that great, it is a great source of emeralds.

Novice Trades

Leather for Emerald

Emerald for Leather Pants

Emerald for Leather Tunic

Apprentice Trades

Flint for Emerald

Emerald for Leather Cap

Emerald for Leather Boots

Journeyman Trades

Rabbit Hide for Emerald

Emerald for Leather Tunic

Expert Trades

Scute for Emerald

Emerald for Leather Horse Armor

Master Trades

Emerald for a Saddle

Emerald for Leather Cap

Librarian

A Librarian will fulfill all of your enchanting needs. They are the main way to get enchantments like mending, which is a powerful late-game enchantment. You can also convert paper into Emeralds, making a Librarian a great way to get emeralds. To get a Librarian you will need to place a lectern near a jobless villager.

Novice Trades

Paper for Emerald

emerald and book for Enchanted Book

Emerald for Bookshelf

Apprentice Trades

Book for Emerald

Emerald and Book for Enchanted Book

Emerald for Lanturn

Journeyman Trades

Ink Sac for Emerald

Emerald and Book for Enchanted Book

Emerald for Glass

Expert Trades

Book and Quill for Emerald

Emerald and Book for Enchanted Book

Emerald for Clock

Emerald for Compass

Master Trades

Emerald for Name Tag

Mason

If you want fancy building blocks and don’t want to craft them yourself a Mason can provide them for you. You can dump your clay and stone to a Mason for emeralds, but other jobs are better for farming emeralds. To get a Mason you will need a jobless villager to use a Stonecutter.

Novice Trades

Clay Ball for Emerald

Emerald for Brick

Apprentice Trades

Stone for Emerald

Emerald for Chiseled Stone Bricks

Journeyman Trades

Granite for Emerald

Andesite for Emerald

Diorite for Emerald

Emerald for Polished Andesite

Emerald for Polished Granite

Emerald for Polished Diorite

Emerald for Dripstone Block

Expert Trades

Nether Quartz for Emerald

Emerald for Colored Terracotta or Glazed Terracotta

Master Trades

Emerald for Quartz Pillar

Emerald for Block of Quartz

Shepherd

While what a Shepherd sells is not the best, it is a great village to dump your extra wool and dye onto when you are done with it. If you have a sheep farm set up with multiple colors, you can farm emeralds from Shepareds. To get a Shepard, you need a jobless village to grab their job from a Loom.

Novice Trades

White Wool for Emerald

Brown Wool for Emerald

Grey Wool for Emerald

Emerald for Shears

Apprentice Trades

Black Dye for Emerald

Gray Dye for Emerald

Lime Dye for Emerald

Light Blue Dye for Emerald

Emerald for Colored Wool

Emerald for Colored Carpet

Journeyman Trades

Red Dye for Emerald

Light Gray Dye for Emerald

Pink Dye for Emerald

Yellow Dye for Emerald

Orange Dye for Emerald

Emerald for Colored Bed

Expert Trades

Green Dye for Emerald

Brown Dye for Emerald

Blue Dye for Emerald

Purple Dye for Emerald

Cyan Dye for Emerald

Magenta Dye for Emerald

Emerald for Colored Banner

Master Trades

Emerald for Painting

Toolsmith

The Toolsmith is a great source of getting enchanted tools for Emeralds, You probably won’t sell a lot to this villager but having one max leveled can give you some powerful enchantments on diamond tools. All you need is a jobless villager to interact with a Smithing Table to become a Toolsmith

Novice Trades

Coal for Emerald

Emerald for Stone Axe

Emerald for Stone Shovel

Emerald for Stone Pickaxe

Emerald for Stone Hoe

Apprentice Trades

Iron Ingot for Emerald

Emerald for a Bell

Journeyman Trades

Flint Emerald

Emerald for Enchanted Iron Axe

Emerald for Enchanted Iron Shovel

Emerald for Enchanted Iron Pickaxe

Emerald for Diamond Hoe

Expert Trades

Diamond for Emerald

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Axe

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Shovel

Master Trades

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe

Weaponsmith

The Weaponsmith makes up for what the Toolsmith doesn’t provide. The big selling point is the enchanted swords and axes. You won’t really be selling anything to a Weaponsmith to farm emeralds but the infinite supply of enchanted diamond swords makes them worthwhile. To get a Weaponsmith you to place a Grindstone near a jobless villager and have them interact with it.

Novice Trades

Coal for Emerald

Emerald for Iron Axe

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Axe

Apprentice Trades

Iron Ingot for Emerald

Emerald for a Bell

Journeyman Trades

Flint for Emerald

Expert Trades

Diamond for Emerald

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Axe

Master Trades

Emerald for Enchanted Diamond Sword

Villagers are a great way to turn your infinite products from farms into emeralds and then spend those emeralds on tools and weapons so you can go adventuring again. It isn’t uncommon to set up a villager farm in a base nowadays and keep a few villagers that have curated shops on the side so you can keep your supply of emeralds and high-end items stocked up. If you need any more help with Minecraft make sure to check out our other guides.

Minecraft is available now and playable on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.