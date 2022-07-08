Best Minecraft Pillager Outpost Seeds(July 2022)

Here are the best Pillager Outpost seeds in Minecraft.

July 8th, 2022

Minecraft-Best-Pillager-Outpost-Seeds

Whether they be in Deserts, Jungles, or even Islands, Pillager Outposts in Minecraft look really cool and can serve as an excellent watch tower for your new base. We’ve looked for the coolest Pillager Outposts and have compiled them here. Here are the best Pillager Outposts seeds in Minecraft.

Outpost Island

First up, is Outpost Island. This Pillager Outpost is placed at the end of an island and naturally looks like a mix of a watchtower and a lighthouse. Whether you’re looking to do a full lighthouse conversion or just want a really cool island Pillager Outpost, this is the seed for you.

  • Seed: 5212085746333190405

Woodland Mansion Pillager Outpost

Finding a Woodland Mansion is extremely rare in Minecraft, but finding a Pillager Outpost right next to it is even rarer. With this combination, you’ve got the makings for a perfectly secured base.

  • Seed: 7210414366237083040

Pillager Outpost with Everything Nearby

This perfect Pillager Outpost seed in Minecraft has everything you could ever want right next to the Pillager Outpost. Close by is a Village, a Desert Temple, a Nether Portal, and a Shipwreck. This Pillager Outpost seed is really the perfect starting place for anything you want to do.

  • Seed: 3546842701776989958
  • Pillager Outpost: X: 205, Z: 155
  • Jungle Temple: X: 616, Z: -318
  • Desert Temple: X: -152, Z: 808
  • Ocean Monument: X: -216, Z: -792

Pillager Outpost Mountain

This Pillager Outpost seed spawns you in the center of a ring of mountains with two Pillager Outposts out in the distance. Not only is the area beautiful, but you’ll also have Villages nearby and a Ruined Portal.

  • Seed: 8624896
  • Village: X: -216, Z: -264
  • Village: X: 232, Z: 232
  • Pillager Outpost: X: -584, Z: 296
  • Pillager Outpost: X: 200, Z: 536
  • Ruined Portal: X: -280, Z: 40

If you’re looking for more amazing Minecraft seeds, check out our Minecraft page for more.

Minecraft is available now and playable on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

