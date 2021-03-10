minecraft-how-to-make-a-book

Books are a common item that you’ll encounter in Minecraft, but you may run into a situation where you want to make your own books. Like other things in Minecraft a book can be crafted with materials that are found out in the world. In this guide we’ll take you step by step through the process of making a book in Minecraft and what items you’ll need to do this.

There are two main things that you need to create a basic book. The items you need to make a book in Minecraft is 3 parts paper and 1 part leather in your normal crafting grid.

Step 1: Gather the Required Materials

The required materials to craft a book in Minecraft are Paper and Leather. To make one book you will need 3 paper and 1 leather.

Make Paper with Sugar Cane

Paper can be made by collecting sugar cane and then using the crafting grid by placing the three sugar cane in the middle row as seen above.

Get Leather by Killing Animals

Leather can be gathered by killing the following animals in Minecraft

Cow

Horse

Mule

Mooshrow

Llama

Donkey

Step 2: Open Crafting Table Menu Grid

Once you’ve got at least three paper and one leather you have the required items to make a book. Open the crafting table menu and use the paper and leather to craft a book in the 3×3 grid.

Step 3: Add the Paper and Leather

Place the items in the crafting grid with three paper in the top row and one leather in the middle left row. Use the image below to see the correct order of items to make a book.

Types of Books

Enchanted Books – Enchanted Books can be made with a Book and Lapis Lazuli with an Enchanting Table.

Book and Quill – Book and Quill can be made with a Book, a feather, and an Ink Sac

Things you can make with Books

Enchanting Table – An enchanting table can be made with 1 Book, 2 Diamonds, and 4 Obsidian

Bookshelf – A Bookshelf can be made with 3 Books, and 6 of any type of wood planks.