Are you wondering how to make a pickaxe in Minecraft, so you can begin mining valuable blocks for recipes? So you jumped into the world, began exploring, and now you delved deeper into the ground but realized your hand couldn’t break through tougher blocks. This is because you don’t have one of the essential tools, the pickaxe. So the first important use of the pickaxe is to quickly find some coal for a torch and cobblestone to make a stone sword. So then, how do you make a pickaxe? Here is everything you need to know about making a pickaxe in Minecraft.

How to Make a Pickaxe in Minecraft

If you haven’t done so already, you will need to make a crafting table before creating a pickaxe. You can make a crafting table by placing four wooden planks in the crafting section of your inventory. Next, place your crafting table down wherever you please. Now we can proceed with creating a pickaxe using the crafting table and these easy steps:

Make Spruce Planks by adding them to the crafting slots Make Sticks by adding the Spruce Planks to your crafting slots Now you will need to add the pickaxe ingredients to the crafting table slots in a specific order: Place three Spruce Planks in the top three rows of the crafting table

Place two Sticks in the middle column of rows 2 and 3 If successful, you will see a pick axe on the right-hand side in the results slot, as shown in the picture above.

Note: You can alternatively click on the picture of the pickaxe on the left-hand side, and the game will automatically add the ingredients using the recipe pattern for your pickaxe.

Now that you have the basic wooden pickaxe, you can now start farming blocks that can be used to improve your tools further. For instance, if you want to make a Stone Pickaxe, you will need three identical units of tool material. In this case, it would be any stone-tier block. You can experiment with tool enhancements to improve your tools even further.

How to Repair a Pickaxe in Minecraft

You have two different ways you can repair a pickaxe: your crafting slots and an anvil. To repair a pickaxe using your crafting slots, you must add two damaged pickaxes to the crafting slots. The durability from both damaged pickaxes and an extra 5% will be combined into one pickaxe. An anvil allows you to repair your pickaxe using the materials it is built with. Either option is viable and depends on your need at that time.

Minecraft is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mac, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023