Top Games of February 2021 That You Must Play

Top Games in February list is already here and which ones will you be playing. February is already here and oh boy this year is going fast. Everyone currently in lockdown is enjoying some games right now, but let us take a look at the ones coming this month. Keep in mind that some games from this list are just coming out to a specific platform.

Apex Legends – 2nd Feb for Switch

– 2nd Feb for Control: Ultimate Edition – 2nd Feb for PS5, XSX/S

– 2nd Feb for Destruction AllStars – 2nd Feb for PS5

– 2nd Feb for Blue Fire – 4th Feb for PC, Switch

– 4th Feb for Haven – 4th Feb for PS4, Switch

– 4th Feb for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 4th Feb for PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S

– 4th Feb for Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition – 5th Feb for PC, PS4, PS5

– 5th Feb for The Nioh Remastered Collection – 5th Feb for PS5

5th Feb for Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – 10th Feb for PC

– 10th Feb for Little Nightmares 2 – 11th Feb for PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

– 11th Feb for Gal*Gun Returns – 12th Feb for PC, XBO, XSX/S, Switch

– 12th Feb for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 12th Feb for Switch

– 12th Feb for Hellish Quart – 16h Feb for PC

– 16h Feb for 30XX – 17th Feb for PC

– 17th Feb for Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King – 17th Feb for PC

– 17th Feb for Speed Limit – 17th Feb for PC, PS4

– 17th Feb for King of Seas – 18th Feb for PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

– 18th Feb for The Shore – 19th Feb for PC

– 19th Feb for Curse of the Dead Gods – 23rd Feb for PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

– 23rd Feb for Persona 5 Strikers – 23rd Feb for PC, PS4, Switch

– 23rd Feb for Taxi Chaos – 23rd Feb for PS4, XBO, Switch

– 23rd Feb for Ghost ‘n Goblins Ressurection – 25th Feb for Switch

– 25th Feb for Hellpoint – 25th Feb for Switch

– 25th Feb for Bravely Default 2 -26th Feb for Switch

These are all the announced games that are coming out, of course, we do not have a time machine to know all the games that will be released in February because some of them are most likely hidden away from us and waiting to be released by surprise in February.