Top Games of February 2021 That You Must Play

Top Games in February list is already here and which ones will you be playing. February is already here and oh boy this year is going fast. Everyone currently in lockdown is enjoying some games right now, but let us take a look at the ones coming this month. Keep in mind that some games from this list are just coming out to a specific platform.
- Apex Legends – 2nd Feb for Switch
- Control: Ultimate Edition – 2nd Feb for PS5, XSX/S
- Destruction AllStars – 2nd Feb for PS5
- Blue Fire – 4th Feb for PC, Switch
- Haven – 4th Feb for PS4, Switch
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 4th Feb for PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition – 5th Feb for PC, PS4, PS5
- The Nioh Remastered Collection – 5th Feb for PS5
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – 10th Feb for PC
- Little Nightmares 2 – 11th Feb for PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
- Gal*Gun Returns – 12th Feb for PC, XBO, XSX/S, Switch
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 12th Feb for Switch
- Hellish Quart – 16h Feb for PC
- 30XX – 17th Feb for PC
- Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King – 17th Feb for PC
- Speed Limit – 17th Feb for PC, PS4
- King of Seas – 18th Feb for PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
- The Shore – 19th Feb for PC
- Curse of the Dead Gods – 23rd Feb for PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
- Persona 5 Strikers – 23rd Feb for PC, PS4, Switch
- Taxi Chaos– 23rd Feb for PS4, XBO, Switch
- Ghost ‘n Goblins Ressurection – 25th Feb for Switch
- Hellpoint – 25th Feb for Switch
- Bravely Default 2 -26th Feb for Switch
These are all the announced games that are coming out, of course, we do not have a time machine to know all the games that will be released in February because some of them are most likely hidden away from us and waiting to be released by surprise in February. You can check a list of top horror games here.
