6 Ways We Hope Assassin’s Creed Mirage Doesn’t Return to Form

Listen, I like the old Assassin’s Creed games just as much as the next guy, but since Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to the quality over quantity era of AC games, there are a few areas that I need Assassin’s Creed Mirage to improve upon. While Assassin’s Creed Mirage may be a return to form, here are the six ways it needs to improve upon the old AC games’ form.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date and My Hopes

From the PlayStation Showcase 2023, we learned that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming out October 12, 2023. With that in mind, I have six desires for how Assassin’s Creed Mirage needs to revisit the old AC formula, but improve upon it.

Tailing Missions

The biggest complaint I have about old Assassin Creed games is that they made famous tailing missions. Tailing missions, in there current state, are not fun. If Assassin’s Creed Mirage can add extra distractions and/or excitement to tailing missions — or just take them out entirely — that would be a major upgrade from the old AC games.

Stealth

For a game about sneaking around assassinating people, the stealth in the old AC games are abysmal. Quite frankly, there isn’t stealth in the early AC games. You couldn’t even crouch until Assassin’s Creed Unity, and we all know by then it was too late.

To make Assassin’s Creed Mirage a truly great original AC game, but better, it needs to have solid stealth options in and out of missions. And I’m not talking shrubbery stealth. That’s fine, but we deserve a full-on Hitman-esque stealth system with Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Boring Missions

Let’s be honest, there are like two missions you remember from the old Assassin’s Creed games. Assassinating that horrible doctor Garnier de Naplouse in Assassin’s Creed 1 and flying with Da Vinci’s flying machine in Assassin’s Creed 2. For Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be great, it needs exciting missions with a strong narrative.

Combat

While the combat of the early AC games isn’t horrible, it can definitely be redefined and updated. AC games have come a long way with combat. I’m not asking Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be an RPG like the modern open-world games, no, that would defeat the purpose of “return to form.” Instead, I hope Assassin’s Creed Mirage delivers a unique and interesting combat system that feels fun and fair.

World Variety

This one feels like a shoe-like based on how beautiful Baghdad already looks from the screenshots and trailers, but my memories of Assassin’s Creed 1 and 2’s visuals have morphed into a light blue, grey, and white mess of cobblestone and rooftops. It’d be really nice to play a fresh Assassin’s Creed game with gorgeous landscapes and fluid ways to navigate them.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023