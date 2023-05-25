All PlayStation Showcase 2023 Highlights and Release Dates

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 has come and gone and we got a look at a lot of exciting games, some with release dates and most without. Here are the PlayStation Showcase 2023 highlights and what games got release dates.

Best Highlights From the PlayStation Showcase 2023

While highlights are subjective because I fancy myself an indie here and there and don’t care too much for VR, the objective highlights of the PlayStation Showcase 2023 include 12 gameplay-filled minutes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

As a big Bungie fan, I was very hyped for the reveal of Marathon, a brand new PvP shooter from Bungie (and, no it’s not a remake). Can’t wait to hear more about this one — the CGI trailer looks insane!

We got two nearly two minutes of gameplay from Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This one looks really good; I can’t wait to play Ubisoft’s return to original AC form with Mirage.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was announced which is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. As someone whose never played Metal Gear Solid, I’m very much looking forward to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Other notable highlights are the new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, The Plucky Squire which is a charming indie, and Synapse, an awesome looking action-shooter PS VR2 game. There were tons more games shown, but those were some of the most notable. Oh, and Phantom Blade Zero — that belongs in honorable mentions.

All Games and Release Dates From PlayStation Showcase 2023

There were a lot of games shown during the PlayStation Showcase 2023. Some had firm release dates, some soft windows, and some none at all. Regardless, here is every game shown during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 and it’s release date status.

Fairgame – TBD

Helldivers 2 – 2023

Immortals of Aveum – July 20, 2023

Ghostrunner 2 – 2023

Phantom Blade 0 – TBD

Sword of the Sea – TBD

The Talos Principle 2 – 2023

Neva – 2024

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean – 2024

Foamstars – TBD

The Plucky Squire – 2023

Teardown – 2023

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – TBD

Metal Gear Solid Volume 1 Master Collection – Autumn 2023

Towers of Aghasba – 2024

Final Fantasy XVI – June 22, 2023

Alan Wake 2 – October 17, 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 12, 2023

Revenant Hill – TBD

GranBlue Fantasy: Relink – Winter 2023

Street Fighter 6 – June 2, 2023

Ultros – 2024

Tower of Fantasy – TBD

Dragon’s Dogma 2 –TBD

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 – Late 2023

Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode – TBD

Arizona Sunshine 2 – 2023

Crossfire: Sierra Squad – TBD

Synapse – July 4, 2023

Marathon – TBD

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Showcase – August 22, 2023

Concord – 2024

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Fall 2023

32 games in total and only two new concrete release dates that we didn’t already know about. Hopefully, we get PlayStation Showcases more frequently in the future so that we can hear updates on these games and see some more from their studios (I’m looking at you, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, and Bend Studio).

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023