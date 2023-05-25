Assassin’s Creed Mirage Aims to Restore the Assassin’s Creed Series to Its Former Glory

Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take players to ninth-century Baghdad and many players are intrigued by this setting, wanting to delve into everything that awaits. So far for the game we have seen a world premiere trailer and gameplay trailer. Each gave many Assassin’s Creed fans goosebumps with how much it reminded them of the golden age of Assassin’s Creed.

The gameplay trailer at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023 was a particular standout for this fact. Everyone was able to look at Basim (the main protagonist) in action while he was fluidly moving in combat and jumping down from roofs to air assassinate enemies. It was all a reminder of the game’s past with those such as Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood coming back to life in a single trailer.

Even the Hidden Blade sounds as they were plunging into enemies I personally couldn’t get over. The steel “shings!” are beautifully crafted and it made me want to experience the older Assassin’s Creed games again while waiting for the release. That is a testament to just how much Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems as though it will restore what many may think of as the former glory of the series.

The recent Assassin’s Creed games in the timeline are still brilliant games, but in our opinion, they were missing the spark of the series that lay in how the player navigated the world — including the overall gameplay feel. Having sweeping open worlds is always nice but if there are repetitive things to do throughout them, it takes away from the true feel of a title.

Fans have been waiting a long time for a game like Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be back on the cards and now that it is, time will tell if it lives up to expectations. If the gameplay is anything to go by, we think that it will match those expectations to a great degree. Basim’s story is just around the corner and we could see the golden days of Assassin’s Creed back in full swing with this generation.

