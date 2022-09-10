Assassins Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad during the ninth century CE and many players will be thriving within the world when they begin their journey through the game. Of course, many people who have watched the first cinematic trailer for the experience may have quickly recognized a voice. If you are wondering who was in the trailer along with Basim that is Roshan who is actually the mentor of Basim during the game. This article will explain to you why you may have noticed Roshan’s voice very quickly as we will inform you of who voices Roshan in Assassins Creed Mirage.

Voice Actress of Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The actress who voices Roshan is the Emmy-winning Shohreh Aghdashloo. They have been in many TV series, movies, games, and more through the years. Known for shows such as The Expanse and 24, movies like House of Sand and Fog, and for voicing characters such as Lakshmi-2 from Destiny 2. If you frequently play the Destiny series there is a good chance this is one of the reasons why you also recognized the famed voice so quickly.

With Assassins Creed Mirage you will be getting mentored by her and it will be an enjoyable time to listen to the powerful and prominent voice once again. Roshan looks set to bring an excellent aura of personality and class along with them, it will be brilliant to watch more details flood in about the character over the following months and onwards. So far we know that they seem to play a very key role indeed for the game’s story given the fact that they have been featured heavily in the first trailer. It’s time to dive back into the roots of the Assassins Creed once again!

Assassins Creed Mirage will release in 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.