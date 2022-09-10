Assassins Creed Will Finally Take Place in Feudal Japan

Assassin’s Creed will finally take place in feudal Japan! While we only got a small teaser during the Ubisoft Forward, it is confirmed that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red will take us to feudal Japan. The long-awaited fan-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Japan game is coming.

Since the beginning of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, fans have been asking for a game set in feudal Japan. Because of the stealthy nature of assassins, an incredible story can be told in Assassin’s Creed through the perspective of a ninja. With Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, we will get to “live a very powerful shinobi fantasy.”

Everything We Know About Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red

We learned from the Ubisoft Forward event that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red will be the next “premium flagship” title that will be “the future of [the] open-world RPG” Assassin’s Creed games. Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red will be developed by Ubisoft Québec.

Ubisoft Québec has developed Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Revelations, Black Flag, Rogue, Syndicate, as well as Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. With their track record, we are bound to be getting a truly incredible Assassin’s Creed title as we venture into feudal Japan.

When Will Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red Release?

Though we only got a small taste of Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, we do have a fairly decent idea of when to expect Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red.

Since Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the newest return to form Assassin’s Creed game, is coming in Spring/Summer 2023 and Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is slated to come out after that, we can expect it to come out in 2024 at the earliest.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is TBA.