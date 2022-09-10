The Rainbow Six Mobile open beta has been announced at the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Whether you are a fan of Rainbow Six Siege or are new to the series, this Rainbow Six Mobile open beta is the perfect chance to hop in. Here is how to register for the Rainbow Six Mobile open beta.

How to Register for Rainbow Six Mobile Beta

The Rainbow Six Mobile open beta has been announced and will go live on Monday, September 12, 2022. Though the open beta is sure to have its own bugs and issues to iron out—which is the purpose of contributing to open betas—Rainbow Six Mobile is a great way to play your favorite game on the go.

In order to register for the Rainbow Six Mobile open beta, all you need to do is go to your app store and click register. Android users will be able to go to Google Play, search for Rainbow Six Mobile, and register for the game.

Unfortunately, iOS users do not have access to the Rainbow Six Mobile beta, but it is currently being worked on. Stay tuned for more info. After you register, on Monday, September 12, 2022, you’ll be invited to download Rainbow Six Mobile and start playing.

Rainbow Six Mobile will feature some of your favorite Operatives, weapons, game modes, and maps. The three maps that are confirmed to come to Rainbow Six Mobile are Bank, Border, and, a brand new map, Clubhouse.

