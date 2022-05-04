Rainbow Six Siege Mobile: How to Get Early Access

Rainbow Six Siege has been a popular game since its release back in 2015. So popular that it is getting a mobile version and players want access now. The game is nowhere near ready for the public. In fact, it just entered into a closed access alpha. Depending on the development time still needed, we may see a release sometime later this year but players want access to Rainbow Six Siege Mobile as soon as possible. What could be better than playing your favorite operator as you are out and about in your daily life? Let’s go over how you can get access to Rainbow Six Siege Mobile.

How to get Access to Rainbow Six Siege Mobile

Currently, you can’t register for Rainbow Six Siege Mobile on any app store to get access. In order to get a chance for access, you will need to sign up on the official Ubisoft website. Of course, it may be a whole before you get access as currently, the game is having a limited closed alpha. But there is no harm in signing up and getting in some time in the future. Just like you can do for the Valorant Mobile beta.

Rainbow Six Siege Mobile is trying to be as close to the main release of the game as possible. Of course, it isn’t going to be possible for an exact replica of Rainbow Six Siege to run on mobile but they seem to be doing a great job making it as close as possible. From the content that has been shown to the public, we can see that many of the operators that are in the main version of the game will be in the mobile version upon release.

The operators do seem to be dressed differently than in the main version of the game but you can still tell which operator is which at first glance. Of course, this can change as the game is still in development and we will need to pay close attention to see what other features the mobile game will have. If you need any more help with Rainbow Six Siege Mobile make sure to check out our other guides.

Rainbow Six Siege Mobile will be available on IOS and Android upon its release