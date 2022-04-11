Valorant Mobile Beta: Sign-Ups, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Playing Valorant on a mobile phone is not something I ever expected to do. However, the mobile version of Valorant is in development and you can already sign up to join in. While playing Valorant on a phone might not sound appealing to some, there is a market for it. Many popular franchises have mobile versions and it seems that Riot is getting in on the trend. They have already brought over their other popular free-to-play games to mobile and it seems Valorant will be next. Let’s go over the release date for Valorant Mobile and how you can get in on it.

When is the Release Date for Valorant Mobile and How You Sign Up

While Valorant Mobile does not have a concrete release date, we know that its release is quickly approaching. This is because the beta of Valorant is currently out in China. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go ahead and register for it. You can go ahead and register for the beta through the TapTap app and you will be alerted when you get access. Unlike the Apex Legends Mobile Beta, it is unknown if changing your location through your phone will let you get access sooner.

Even though the beta is available in China, not much is currently known about what we should expect when we get access. We know that currently, you can play as Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, Breach, Skye, Sova, Cypher, Raze, and Killjoy. That’s pretty much all we know so far, a few screenshots have been leaked that show a bit of the in-game UI. It seems to be your standard FPS UI. You have movement controls on the left with firing and stance controls on the right. Your abilities are above the firing controls and other standard UI elements are where you think they would be.

Whether or not you are excited about Valorant Mobile, you may as well give it a try when it does fully release. If you really can’t wait for it to come out, make sure you go sign up to get in as soon as possible. If you need any more help with Valorant make sure to check out our other guides.

Valorant is available now on PC.