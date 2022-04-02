How to Download Apex Legends Mobile in the US on iOS and Android

Apex Legends has always been one of the big battle royal games and just like all the other big battle royals games, it’s going mobile. Ever since Apex Legends got a switch port, players have been wanting a version of the game that can be played on mobile phones. Finally, those cries have been answered and Apex Legends mobile has entered beta play. Sadly, the beta is not available in the US. However, if you can set your account to be outside of the US you may be able to play. Let’s go over how you can do that and play Apex Legends mobile early.

How to Download Apex Legends Mobile

Since access to Apex Legends mobile is limited to a few select countries, those being: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. You will first need your account to be in one of those countries. Let’s go over how you can do this on Android first.

How to download Apex Legends Mobile on Android

go to the Play Store and tap your profile icon in the right-hand corner. Select your profile’s name and select add another account

Sign in with a brand new google account that has the region set to one of the countries listed above, preferably the country closest to you.

Re-open the play store and go to Settings > General > Account and Device Preferences > Country and Profiles.

Select the listed country and change it to the country that you set the account up for earlier, if you can’t change the country you may need to use a VPN to spoof your location and change the country.

Using a VPN to set yourself to the country to whichever one you selected before, open the Play Store again and search for Apex Legends mobile, if it doesn’t show up, clear your Play Store cache and re-open the Play Store.

If you are using IOS the process is a little bit simpler. It should be noted that you can only change your account region once every 90 days. So if you do go through with all this you will be stuck with whatever region you choose for a full 90 days.

How to download Apex Legends Mobile on IOS

Go to settings and tap your Apple ID, tap Media & Purchases > View Account

Tap Country/Region > Change Country or Region, and choose the region that you want to use to access the test version of the app.

You will need to re-accept any license agreements for the region you selected and you will need to provide a valid address for the region you choose. You can use an address generator to get past this part.

You will also be prompted to enter payment details, just select non to skip this as well

With that, you should be able to download Apex Legends Mobile on whichever device you have. Of course, if you don’t want to risk messing up your device by doing this you can always sign up for the test in your native region and kill time by going through some Fia’s side quest in Elden Ring. If you have any more trouble with Apex Legends make sure to check out our other guides.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.