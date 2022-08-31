Assassin’s Creed has been one of the biggest IPs in the world since its introduction in 2007 by Ubisoft Montreal. It has launched a massive multimedia franchise, and tons of sequels, and established a sprawling, complicated narrative far beyond the initial scope of the games. A pioneering game in open-world design, originally intended as an expansion for the Prince of Persia series, it’s been a massive hit with fans and has had close to an annualized release schedule. But what’s next for Assassin’s Creed, after Valhalla? Leaks are out now, suggesting the latest game’s title likely to be confirmed, so read on for our coverage of Assassin’s Creed Mirage | Release Date, Setting, and Everything We Know!

Assassin’s Creed Mirage | Release Date

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game

-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 30, 2022

As suggested above by YouTuber j0nathan, and translated by Rebs Gaming, the likely confirmed title of the game is Assassin’s Creed Mirage and will feature a return to the series’ roots. The likely release date, barring any delays, is looking to be between April and June of 2023. This likely will tie into their work on an unannounced Assassin’s Creed 1 remake using their work on Mirage as a basis. The result could feel like a return to the core Assassin’s Creed story, without as much focus on adding gimmicks or too many unnecessary features, while also having a complete game in a reasonable timeframe.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage | Setting and Everything We Know

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will also likely be set in Baghdad, in the 9th century, between 860 and 870 AD, during a period of turmoil including the Caliphal Civil War and Anarchy at Samarra. Your protagonist will be Basim Ibn Ishaq, if the leaks are to be believed, and more or less confirm you won’t be able to choose your gender in this one. This means you’ll play as him in his youth when he becomes one of the Hidden Ones, the original name of the Assassin Brotherhood. Beyond this, thanks to Rebs Gaming’s translation we will see several features including the following:

Multiple cities to explore, similar to Assassin’s Creed 1

Eagle Vision is back

Visions of Loki – Playing into Loki’s reincarnation within Basim

AC1 Remake could be integrated as a part of the Season Pass DLC, including DLC in Constantinople where Basim would meet Sigurd.

Beyond this information, we’ll only know for sure after September 10, 2022, as this is the date for Ubisoft Forward, where this game will surely be mentioned, as AC is one of Ubisoft’s flagship franchises.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the rumored title of the latest Assassin's Creed game, and according to leaks, will release in the Spring of 2023.

