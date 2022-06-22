Is Ubisoft Teasing an Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake for Its 15th Anniversary?

Recent information regarding a possible Assassin’s Creed 1 remake has been making some noise in the Assassin’s Creed community for a while now. Thousands of fans are eager to get another chance to go back to the release that started one of the most famous franchises of all time. The thought of returning to all the chaos and action Altair caused back in Masyaf is getting a lot of fans excited.

Assassin’s Creed 1 was released in 2007 on the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. The title offered players interesting characters, a captivating setting, and a plot that few games matched at that time. This title became a formula amongst other Ubisoft titles like Watch Dogs, Far Cry, and many other titles from other studios that took inspiration from it. The title’s success spawned a whole franchise that is still among the best games of recent years.

A week ago, a Twitter user called Ikraik_original shared some screenshots that hinted at a possible Assassin’s Creed 1 remake. According to some of the tweets the user made, a few Assassin’s Creed 1 screenshots were found on the Assassin’s Creed 15th anniversary fan kit. The screenshots are from some of the scenes found in the original Assassin’s Creed 1 trailer. These screenshots are fueling the community’s excitement about a possible remake. The number of changes and improvements made in recent Assassin’s Creed titles are astonishing, so a remake with all of these new features and quality of life improvements could make the experience a lot better.

If the rumors are true, we could be getting an Assassin’s Creed 1 remake not too far from now. Going through Masyaf and all the missions with updated graphics and better performance could bring more players on the Assassin’s Creed train again.

This franchise has been a fan favorite since the first titles, and it has managed to last through many console generations, releasing highly acclaimed titles, DLCs, and more. The gaming community has been getting some remakes in recent years, not too long ago, a Resident Evil 4 remake was announced, and fans all over the world are excited about the possibility to get their hands on this groundbreaking title.

Dead Space is also getting a remake in early 2023, and the footage available online shows how much care and dedication the team has put into the project. The remake looks amazing, to say the least; if these rumors are true, fans of the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will be nostalgic about these releases.

Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake has not been officially announced yet.