How to Register for The Division Heartland Upcoming Tests

The Division Heartland is on the way and recent details have emerged about the ability to sign up for early tests that will allow you to get a glimpse into what the game will be like before the full release. This is also the ideal time to begin playing through The Division series if you haven’t already which will allow you to get even more acquainted with the essence of this particular franchise. This guide article will cover everything you need to know about registering for The Division Heartland’s upcoming tests.

Registering for The Division Heartland Early Tests

In order to register your interest in the tests, you will have to visit the official website which you can do so through this link. If you scroll down the page, you will observe an area where you can select the platform on which you want to play the game. Simply click on one of them and then press the ‘register’ button. After that, you’ll need to log into your Ubisoft account or sign up for one if you don’t have an account as of yet.

When you have successfully logged in, your selected platform will become more shaded in the box and inform you that you are now ‘already registered’ for the tests. There will likely be information communicated to you very soon about the details for these tests as they get closer. In the meantime, there are plenty of other Ubisoft games to keep you entertained and you will no doubt be rushing to experience the tests when they happen if you get chosen. It does note on the website that you can register for a ‘chance’ of getting into the tests so keep that in mind while waiting to play through them.

The Division Heartland will release at some point in the future for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.