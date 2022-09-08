How to Get A Bit of Coin Emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is overflowing with diverse content to enjoy and items to collect. There is always an ever-flowing river of cosmetics also making their way to the experience. One such cosmetic/customization item is the various emblems that can be obtained. Some of these can even be unlocked by a certain code meaning you can get them for free. A recent emblem that people have been wanting to get has been making itself known to others and this guide article will take you through the process of actually getting the ‘A Bit of Coin’ emblem in Destiny 2.

Getting The A Bit of Coin Emblem in Destiny 2

In order to get this specific emblem, you will need to reset your rank at the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. for the very first time. This means that as soon as you successfully reset your rank with the Star Chart after reaching the end of rank 16, you will get the ‘A Bit of Coin Emblem’ for free. This is ideal for those who do indeed want to continue and grow the list of emblems that they have access to. Furthermore, the emblem has a lot of eye-catching colors so it is a great one to add.

There is a stunning orange to yellow gradient color flowing horizontally through a part of an emblem with stars scattered on the black portion of the emblem. It almost seems as though shooting stars and comets are flying upwards in the emblem and there are the key details linking to the Star Chart from the H.E.L.M. A great emblem design is all it takes for flocks of players to frantically try and grab an emblem for their collection.

Destiny 2 is available at this very second and is playable right now for the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.