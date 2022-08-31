Destiny 2 Sails of the Shipstealer Week 2 Quest Guide

Destiny 2 is continuing to add more content to the Season of the Plunder weekly. Whether that be new challenges for you to complete or simply working through the latest weekly quest. There is a lot on offer for players during this season. If you have been starting up the week two quest then you are in luck as this guide article will take you through the entire process of how to complete the week two Sails of the Shipstealer Quest in Destiny 2.

Completing the Sails of the Shipstealer Week 2 Quest in Destiny 2

In order to start up the quest for week two, you will want to visit the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M landing zone to talk with your friend Mithrax. The H.E.L.M. location can be found above the Tower on the map as somewhere you can travel to. After you speak with Mithrax you will get informed of the next stage of the quest which is to defeat fifty enemies in the Cosmodrome and also get Expedition Buried treasure. You will need a treasure map to complete this week’s expedition as always so be sure to gather map fragments from Ketchcrash if you need them.

When you have the treasure map by crafting it in the Captain’s Atlas, you can boot up the expedition playlist and complete the activity. You will be able to dig up the buried treasure at the end of the expedition and by this point, you likely will also have gotten the 50 kills that you needed. After completing this quest step, you will be tasked with completing the Pirate Hideout named ‘The Sharpshooter’. Complete this mission to get the lost relic and proceed to the next step.

You will need to visit the Ether Tank in the Eliksni Quater and go near Spider to watch the conversation unfold between your allies. After that visit the Holoprojector outside the bar and interact with it. Finally, visit Spider once again and you can complete the week two quest and claim your rewards.

Destiny 2 is available at this very second and is playable for the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.