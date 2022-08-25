All Season Challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 has been having players flock to the experience for many years. There is always something exciting going on within the game and with that excitement arrives popularity and a lot of new guardians making their journey through the many stories held throughout the title. Notably, Season of the Plunder is the current season for players and people are beginning to start completing all of the challenges on offer. This guide article will take you through all of the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Challenges.

All Season Challenges in Destiny 2

There will be 75 challenges in total over the course of the season, 76 technically with the overall season challenge included. Each challenge will put a different part of your skillsets to the test. From completing activities to defeating other opponents and more. The table below highlights each challenge in detail for you to read through and learn how to complete them.

Week One Seasonal Challenges Challenge Title How to Complete the Challenge Successful Expedition Unlock treasure chests and ‘plunder’ three Umbral Energy. Fire Discipline Complete three Ketchcrash activities and activate five cannons within the activity. Flourish of Power Defeat 50 other players (guardians) within the Mayhem Playlist. The Fallen Fall Defeat Fallen until reaching 100% of the progress bar. Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches until reaching 100% of the progress bar, you will get bonus percentages with wins. Taking All Challenges Complete the three weekly playlist challenges to achieve this. Shaper I In order to complete this you will have to ‘shape three unique seasonal weapons. Antiquarian I In order to complete this particular challenge, you will have to bring back the first relic to the H.E.L.M. and defeat enemies on Europa until reaching 100% of the progress bar. Bonus percentage is awarded by defeating them with fusion rifles. Europa Activities Complete Patrols, Public Events, Bounties, and Lost Sectors until reaching 100% of the progress bar. Long-Range Calibration Calibrate long-range weapons which are Trace Rifles, Pulse Rifles, or bows until the progress bar reaches 100%. Major Seasonal Challenge Challenge Title How to Complete the Challenge Starfarer Complete all 75 Season of the Plunder Challenges.

As can be observed, there is certainly a lot to work through and equally a bunch of rewards to be obtained. Time to begin completing all of these various challenges in Destiny 2 this season.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment and is playable for the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.