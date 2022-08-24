Is the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Pass Worth It?

Destiny 2 now has its latest season in full swing and Season of Plunder definitely does not disappoint with the vast range of content on offer for everyone. Of course, as with any season, there is an option to buy the season pass for your account. This particular season is not any different so you can decide if it’s something that is going to be worth a purchase from you. However, if you are having some difficulties thinking about if it is worth it then this guide article is for you. Here are all the reasons why the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder pass may be worth it for you.

Is the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Pass Worth Your Time and Cash?

The short answer to that question is yes! If you are a Destiny 2 fan then this pass certainly has a lot of reasons why you will want to obtain it as quickly as possible. With the Season of Plunder pass, you will immediately get access to the exotic ‘Delicate Tomb’ fusion rifle without having to wait until 35 of the ordinary battle pass to get it. Likewise, with the season pass, you will also get a whopping 100 different items consisting of exotic engrams, weapons, shaders, and more.

If you do decide to purchase the season pass then it should be noted you won’t have to worry too much about missing out on getting all of the rank rewards. This specific season will be around until December time so there is plenty of time to work your way through everything that is there for you to collect. Time to get busy with the Season of Plunder and collecting all of the latest weapons.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment and playable for the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.