Destiny 2 fans are diving into the Season of Plunder content and there is a lot to behold all throughout, Fallen Pirates, ship battles, and much more. Bungie has cracked the formula as always to create engaging and worthwhile content at the same time. For season pass owners, there is even additional content on offer for them. Hunting for treasure in new Expedition Missions is one such feature available and this guide article will take you through the entire process of how to complete expeditions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Completing Expeditions in Destiny 2

In order to start an expedition, you will need to first go through the introductory mission for Season of Plunder which you will automatically be brought into when booting up the game. After that, we undertook a Ketchcrash mission which will then allow you to go to the H.E.L.M. and visit the star chart. Picking up the ‘Sails of the Shipstealer’ quest from here will give you everything you need to start your first expedition. You will also have the Captain’s Atlas by this point which you can go into and activate a treasure map with the map fragments you gained already. This treasure map will lead you to hidden treasures at the end of these expedition missions.

Return to orbit and get to the H.E.L.M. map overview. To the far left of the screen, you will observe the ‘Expedition Playlist’. Start matchmaking within that playlist and you will be on your way to completing the expedition. There are three main stages to Expeditions, these are: Collecting treasure, escorting treasure, and then defending the treasure. For collecting the treasure you will need to begin drilling and start throwing treasure toward the designated spots. Afterward, the treasure haul will begin moving, you simply have to follow and escort. While you are escorting there may be a few side activities for you to complete.

Following the escort of the treasure haul, you will need to defend the haul from other enemies on the field. There will be a high-level enemy that you need to eliminate, be sure to make use of any cover around you. Finally, once the enemy is defeated you can begin digging up your treasure and reap all of the rewards that arrive with this season.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.