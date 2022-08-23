Best Pirate Crew Upgrades in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

In Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, you can now have your own Pirate Crew. Of course, you’ll need to rank up a bit to get your first crew member, but from there, you’ll be able to earn more and more bonuses. Here are the best Pirate Crew upgrades in Destiny 2.

Best Pirate Crew Upgrades in Destiny 2

Like previous seasons, there is a station for ranking up, collecting bounties, earning rewards, and accessing seasonal bonuses. This station is called the Star Chart and it is accessed at the H.E.L.M. The seasonal bonuses for Season of Plunder is called the Pirate Crew and it is accessed through the Star Chart.

When you open the Pirate Crew, you’ll see three rows of progression paths. From top to bottom, they are Quartermaster, Navigator, and Swashbuckler. Each bonus is locked behind one another, so you need to unlock them in left to right order to get what you want.

The first Pirate Crew upgrade on each progression track unlocks a crew member that can be used on Ketchcrash or Expedition missions. Along with being actual crewmates that fight alongside you, they will offer you different bonuses and unlocks.

The Quartermaster crew member is called SCUR-V the Servitor. SCUR-V grants you a slightly increased reload speed while they’re in combat and the ability to focus your Umbral Engrams into Season of Plunder armor.

The Navigator crew member is called Halsiks the Sniper. Halsiks grants you a slight increase to precision damage while he’s in combat and the ability to occasionally find Treasure Coordinates from defeated combatants.

Lastly, the Swashbuckler crew member is called Skiffblades. Skiffblades grants you a slight increase to melee damage while they’re in combat and grants you random bonus rewards when you emote with your crew at the end of successful Ketchcrash and Expedition missions.

While each progression track is good and it would be nice to unlock them all, Repute, the material needed to unlock a Pirate Crew upgrade, is hard to come by. That said, we recommend unlocking the Navigator progression track since you will constantly need Treasure Coordinates during the Season of Plunder.

There is no wrong way to go when unlocking Pirate Crew upgrades in Destiny 2. If you are interested in more Destiny 2 content like the best Arc 3.0 builds, who the Cloud Striders are, and more, check out our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.