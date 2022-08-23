Season of Plunder is here in Destiny 2 and that means it is time to grind towards the best gear and rewards. This season, the Star Chart located in the H.E.L.M. is where you’ll want to spend most of your time. Here is how to rank up fast in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

How to Rank Up Quickly in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

As mentioned previously, the main quests, bounties, and rank rewards all point to the Star Chart. If you are new to Destiny 2, these interfaces are common with each new season. And, in order to get the best booty Season of Plunder has to offer, you’ll need to rank up fast.

In order to level up or rank up quickly in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, you will want to take as many bounties as you can. Bounties are mini-challenge quests that refresh daily and offer you XP upon completion. The more bounties you complete, the higher your rank will go.

There are four daily bounties that cost 250 Glimmer each. Next to that are additional bounties that cost 3,000 Glimmer each. You can hold three of those at a time and they don’t have a gated time limit. That means you should complete the three additional bounties and go back for three more over and over again to rank up fast.

It doesn’t matter if you need to switch to Arc 3.0 for a while and then back to your preferred subclass or try a new weapon to satisfy a bounty, complete them while you grind the new Ketchcrash mode or Expedition Playlist. If you do this, you’ll be ranking up fast which means you’ll unlock a bigger pirate crew and earn some great rewards.

Destiny 2 is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.