Destiny 2 Brigand’s Law God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

Though Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is only a few days old, we have the Brigand’s Law God Roll, or best weapon perks, available for you. The seasonal weapons for Season of Plunder look incredible and seem to be holding their own in both PvE and PvP. Here is the Destiny 2 Brigand’s Law God Roll.

First and foremost, here are the basic stats for Brigand’s Law:

Impact: 35

35 Range: 20

20 Stability: 63

63 Handling: 51

51 Reload Speed: 41

41 Rounds Per Minute: 450

450 Magazine: 15

Brigand’s Law God Roll Destiny 2 PvP

Brigand’s Law is a wild Sidearm fit for any pirate. Because of its nasty recoil, the best PvP barrel perks are either Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling. Arrowhead Brake will greatly increase the recoil and help with handling while Corkscrew Rifling slightly increases, stability, handling, and range across the board.

The God Roll magazine perk for Brigand’s Law is Accurized Rounds or Tactical Magazine. Accurized Rounds will give you a boost to range while Tactical Magazine will slightly boost stability and magazine size while boosting reload speed a bit more.

When it comes to the Brigand’s Law God Roll traits for PvP, the clear winner is Pugilist and Demolitionist. Pugilist grants melee energy on final blows with Brigand’s Law and melee damage improves the handling of the gun. Demolitionist does the same thing as Pugilist, but instead of improving handling, it reloads the weapon and instead of melee, it is with your grenade.

Brigand’s Law comes with the Right Hook Origin Trait which synergizes well with Pugilist. Right Hook gives Brigand’s Law better target acquisition and range on dealing melee damage.

Brigand’s Law God Roll Destiny 2 PvE

Brigand’s Law is also incredible in PvE. For the barrel perk, Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling are still the ones to look for. Fluted Barrel is also a great option, one that is directly opposite of Arrowhead Brake, which is to say that handling is greatly increased and stability is slightly increased.

For the best magazine perk for PvE, go with Tactical Magazine or Flared Magwell. Tactical Magazine will give you some boosts to reloading and stability, but Flared Magwell will greatly increase the reload speed which is paired great with an Amplified Arc 3.0 Warlock build.

The best trait perks for Brigand’s Law for PvE are also Pugilist and Demolitionist—it’s just that good. A close second is Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot, especially for those Arc 3.0 builds. Feeding Frenzy will again create stacks of increased reload speed with each rapid kill with Brigand’s Law and Voltshot briefly overcharges Brigand’s Law with jolt shots after reloading once a target is defeated.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.