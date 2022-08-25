Destiny 2 Season 18 is live now, and this time, it features a heavy pirate aesthetic, with spacefaring, swashbuckling antics taking center stage in the live service sci-fi shooter. Given the diverse cast of compelling characters and lore for the series, this will fit nicely, adding excitable energy and spirit to the gameplay as well as a particular perk of pirate theme – abundant treasure! But much like any worthwhile booty, this treasure is hidden and must be found with a map, made from combining Treasure Coordintes with Map Fragments. Read on for our guide on How to Get Map Fragments in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder!

How to Get Map Fragments in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder

Getting Map Fragments is relatively simple, they are rewards for completing Ketchcrash missions. In order to access Ketchcrash missions, you must have first completed the Witch Queen’s The Arrival quest, after which you can travel to the H.E.L.M. location located above The Tower, and access the War Table. You’ll need to complete the Ahoy and Aweigh introductory quest, which introduces you to Ketchcrashes, and once you’ve turned that in, you’ll be able to launch additional runs of this mission on H.E.L.M. through the Director.

Ketchcrash Events and How to Get Map Fragments From Them

Ketchcrash events are excellent fun PvE events where your ship is attacked by an enemy privateer boarding party, and you must quickly turn the tides on them. The mission quickly turns into your fireteam becoming your own boarding party, attacking the enemy ship, sabotaging their supplies and defenses, and taking down their captain. You’re rewarded with a chest at the top of the area, so be sure to check it before leaving once you’ve defeated AYE-I. If you have a Skeleton Key, use it on the chest! You can typically get 10 Map Fragments from these chests so be sure to claim your loot if you can!

This concludes our guide on How to Get Map Fragments in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder! Season 18 is hot and underway, so be sure to check out our other guides!

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.