Here are all the currently working Roblox Ohio codes, a popular Roblox game made by DevvGames. Your entire objective is to become the ultimate apartment builder by increasing your tenant populating, keeping them happy, and earning as much money as possible. You will begin your apartment building journey from the ground up with very little money, so earning money in any way possible is extremely important.

You can use Roblox Ohio codes to earn in-game currency like Cash and Weapons, giving you a competitive advantage over other players and allowing you to survive the harsh streets of Ohio. Cash and Weapons are the two most important currencies in Roblox Ohio, so you should jump at any chance to earn them for free. Here are all Roblox Ohio codes you can redeem for free Cash and Weapons.

All Roblox Ohio Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them. You will be earning free Cash and Weapons in no time!

Roblox Ohio (Working)

Here are all the Working Roblox Ohio codes:

OhioChristmas—Redeem code for a free Deagle gun (New)

OhioMoment—Redeem code for $300 Cash

Winter—Redeem code for $2,000 Cash

Roblox Ohio (Expired)

These are expired codes for Roblox Ohio:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Ohio

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Roblox Ohio.

Launch Roblox Ohio Click on the R-Mobile phone icon Select the Codes button Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Enter a Code… text box Hit the Submit button

How Can You Get More Roblox Ohio Codes?

The easiest way to get more Roblox Ohio codes is to check this guide at the beginning of every month. We will update new codes as they appear, so you are always up to date. Additionally, you can join the DevvGames Discord Server and follow @DevvGamesRblx on Twitter.

Why Are My Roblox Ohio Codes Not working?

Your Roblox Ohio codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped into the text box during the redemption process. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and that it was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in Roblox Ohio

You can earn an easy $5,000 by liking the gaming and joining the DevvGames Roblox group. You must also brave the mean streets of Ohio and complete criminal activities to earn additional cash and weapons.

What is Roblox Ohio?

Roblox Ohio is a popular Roblox game that turns the streets of Ohio into a fun version of Grand Theft Auto. You will fight gangs, destroy robots, protect the streets of Ohio from aliens, and much more. Roblox Ohio is exceptionally violent and bloody compared to most Roblox games, so player discretion is advised.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022