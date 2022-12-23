Here are all the currently working Project Shining Silver codes, a popular Roblox game made by Holder. It is an unofficial Pokemon game that follows the same formula as the television show and hit video games. In it, you become a young Pokemon trainer whose goal is to level up your start Pokemon, catch all the Pokemon, and fight gyms. Of course, you will need Pokeballs and items to help you in your journey, so don’t miss out on these codes.

You can use Project Shining Silver codes to earn in-game items like Pokeballs, Super Potions, Burn Heals, etc… You can also earn free shiny Pokemon that will make great additions to your Pokedex. Finally, you can also earn free Pokedollars, which will allow you to purchase essential items in the game. It has never been easier to become the ultimate Pokemon master!

All Project Shining Silver Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them. You will be earning free items and shiny Pokemon in no time!

Project Shining Silver Codes (Working)

Here are all the Working Project Shining Silver codes:

DarkModeGoCrazy —Redeem code for Level 25: Shiny Litwick

—Redeem code for Level 25: Shiny Litwick StarterPack —Redeem code for 20 Pokéballs, 15 Potions, 10 Paralyze Heals, 5 Super Potions, 5 Burn Heals, 5 Ice Heals, 5 Awakenings (New)

—Redeem code for 20 Pokéballs, 15 Potions, 10 Paralyze Heals, 5 Super Potions, 5 Burn Heals, 5 Ice Heals, 5 Awakenings (New) TwasThe1st —Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Delibird

—Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Delibird TwasThe2nd —Redeem code for 25,000 Pokédollars

—Redeem code for 25,000 Pokédollars TwasThe3rd —Redeem code for Level 50: Shiny Alolan Ninetales

—Redeem code for Level 50: Shiny Alolan Ninetales TwasThe4th —Redeem code for Level 25: Shiny Comfey

—Redeem code for Level 25: Shiny Comfey TwasThe5th —Redeem code for 1 Bottle Cap

—Redeem code for 1 Bottle Cap TwasThe6th —Redeem code for Level 30: Shiny Sawsbuck

—Redeem code for Level 30: Shiny Sawsbuck TwasThe7th —Redeem code for 10 Frosty Balls

—Redeem code for 10 Frosty Balls TwasThe8th —Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Jynx

—Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Jynx TwasThe9th —Redeem code for 30,000 Pokédollars

—Redeem code for 30,000 Pokédollars TwasThe10th —Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Stage 3 Starter [Generation 1]

—Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Stage 3 Starter [Generation 1] TwasThe11th —Redeem code for Level 10: Shiny Vanillite

—Redeem code for Level 10: Shiny Vanillite TwasThe12th —Redeem code for Level 50: Shiny Alolan Sandslash

—Redeem code for Level 50: Shiny Alolan Sandslash TwasThe13th —Redeem code for Level 35: Shiny Cryogonal

—Redeem code for Level 35: Shiny Cryogonal TwasThe14th —Redeem code for 1 HP, Attack, Defense, SpA, SpD, and Speed Reset

—Redeem code for 1 HP, Attack, Defense, SpA, SpD, and Speed Reset TwasThe15th —Redeem code for Level 60: Shiny Weavile

—Redeem code for Level 60: Shiny Weavile TwasThe16th —Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Glaceon

—Redeem code for Level 40: Shiny Glaceon TwasThe17th —Redeem code for 75,000 Pokédollars

—Redeem code for 75,000 Pokédollars TwasThe18th —Redeem code for Level 70: Shiny Glalie

—Redeem code for Level 70: Shiny Glalie TwasThe19th —Redeem code for Level 50: Shiny Froslass

—Redeem code for Level 50: Shiny Froslass TwasThe20th —Redeem code for 20 Rare Candies

—Redeem code for 20 Rare Candies TwasThe21st —Redeem code for Level 45: Shiny Clawitzer

—Redeem code for Level 45: Shiny Clawitzer TwasThe22nd —Redeem code for 6 PBSpin Stamps

—Redeem code for 6 PBSpin Stamps TwasThe23rd—Redeem code for Level 60: Shiny Abomasnow

Project Shining Silver Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for Project Shining Silver:

HappyThanksgiving—Redeem code for 2 Master Balls

HereComesTheMoney—Redeem code for 50,000 Pokédollars

ILoveEatingFood—Redeem code for Level 30: Shiny Stage 2 Starter

TurkeyDinner—Redeem code for Level 20: Shiny Mandibuzz

How to Redeem Codes in Project Shining Silver

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Project Shining Silver.

Launch Project Shining Silver Click on the Menu Card Select the Options Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Codes! text box Click Anywhere on the screen Select Yes when prompted to save your progress

How Can You Get More Project Shining Silver Codes?

The easiest way to get more Project Shining Silver codes is to check this guide at the beginning of every month. We will update new codes as they appear, so you are always up to date. Additionally, you can join the Project Shining Silver Discord server and monitor their codes page.

Why Are My Project Shining Silver Codes Not Working?

Your Project Shining Silver codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped in the text box during the redemption process. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and that it was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in Project Shining Silver

You can earn a free Eevee by joining the Project Shining Silver group.

What is Project Shining Silver?

Project Shining Silver is a popular Roblox game that takes the Pokemon franchise in the Voxel world. Pick your starting Pokemon and become the ultimate Pokemon master like those before you. You will explore the world to catch Pokemon and battle gym trainers to earn badges. The Pokemon world is yours for the taking.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022