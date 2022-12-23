Here are all the currently working The Dark Continents codes, a popular Roblox game by Edens Realm. The game is an MMORPG where you will traverse the Dark Continents while fighting creatures, creating guilds, battling other players, and becoming the ultimate champion. This sounds tough, and it is. So don’t miss out on these free codes to help unlock free in-game loot.

You can use The Dark Continents codes to earn in-game currency like Gold, equipment like a Basic Dagger, and boosts to your character like StatPoints. These free rewards will help you on your journey of discovering the hidden secrets of the Dark Continents.

All The Dark Continents Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them. You will be earning free in-game rewards in no time!

The Dark Continents Codes (Working)

Here are all the Working The Dark Continents codes:

@kywl.inc—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold and 5 StatPoints (New)

Demo Gang—Redeem code for Demo Tester Trait (New)

Free Gold—Redeem code for 1,000 Gold (New)

Free Spear—Redeem code for a Basic Spear (New)

Free Dagger—Redeem code for a Basic Dagger (New)

Free Crate—Redeem code for a Multi Loot Crate (New)

Starter Pack—Redeem code for 1,000 Gold and 5 StatPoints (New)

The Dark Continents Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for The Dark Continents:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The Dark Continents

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in The Dark Continents.

Launch The Dark Continents Press the M key to open your Inventory Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Enter Code Here text box Hit the Enter key button

How Can You Get More The Dark Continents Codes?

The easiest way to get more The Dark Continents codes is to check this guide at the beginning of every month. We will update new codes as they appear, so you are always up to date. You can also join The Dark Continents Discord server and The Dark Continents Trello board.

Why Are My The Dark Continents Codes Not Working?

Your The Dark Continents codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped into the text box during the redemption process. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and that it was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in The Dark Continents

You can earn daily rewards only given to The Dark Continents group members. You can also earn daily rewards by logging into the game and collecting them. Finally, ensure you like the game, as the developer will give out an award for 5,000 likes.

What is The Dark Continents?

The Dark Continents is a popular Roblox MMORPG taking place in the Dark Continents. You will explore while facing ferocious creatures and other players. The game features fighting trainers to upgrade characters, crafting, and an ever-expanding world. The game is technically in the demo phase but is fully playable.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022