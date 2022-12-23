Here are all the currently working Anime Fly Race codes, a popular Roblox game by Broken Wand Studios. Your objective is to become the fastest anime character to ever race in Roblox. You do so by beating other racers by passing over them. However, you must first collect Chi power to gain flight and purchase Pets to strengthen your character, giving you a competitive edge over other players.

You can use Anime Fly Race codes to earn in-game currency like Yen. You can use Yen to purchase items like new pets to help you combat other racers. Earning free Yen is vital to your success, so you will want to jump on your opportunity. With these free codes, you will be a racing master. So, how far can you climb up the leaderboards?

All Anime Fly Race Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them. You will be earning free Yen in no time!

Anime Fly Race Codes (Working)

Here are all the Working Anime Fly Race codes:

Launch—Redeem code for 500 Yen (New)

Anime Fly Race (Expired)

These are expired codes for Anime Fly Race:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fly Race

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Anime Fly Race.

Launch Anime Fly Race Click on the Redeem button Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Codes text box Hit the Enter button

How Can You Get More Anime Fly Race Codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime Fly Race codes is to check this guide at the beginning of every month. We will update new codes as they appear, so you are always up to date. Additionally, you can join the Broken Wand Studios Discord server and follow @aozwel on Twitter.

Why Are My Anime Fly Race Codes Not Working?

Your Anime Fly Race codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped into the text box during the redemption process. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and that it was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in Anime Fly Race

You can earn daily rewards that are only given to the Anime Fly Race group members. You can also earn daily rewards by logging into the game and collecting them. Finally, ensure you like the game, as the developer will give out an award for 5,000 likes.

What is Anime Fly Race?

Anime Fly Race is a popular Roblox game that lets you fight other players as your favorite anime character. After you collect Chi power and gain flight, you are off to races! Anime Fly Race includes a players leaderboard to track your scores against other racers worldwide.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022