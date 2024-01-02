Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Roblox has plenty of experiences that have interesting mechanics, and I think Tower of Ball is a brilliant example of this as it involves players precariously navigating a ball with them inside it along a track.

Of course, as with many Roblox experiences, there is indeed a codes section I would recommend taking advantage of as you can use the codes for things such as the gumball machines for receiving pets. This article will take you through all of the Tower of Ball Roblox codes.

All Tower of Ball Codes List

Listed below is every Tower of Ball code that has made its way to the experience. I recommend redeeming any working codes as soon as possible before they expire so you don’t miss out. It can be very easy to forget to redeem a code and then not have the reward.

Tower of Ball Codes (Working)

Like40KTOB — You will get $4000 cash in total.

Tower of Ball Codes (Expired)

20KLikeTOB — This previously provided players with $2000 cash before expiring.

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Ball

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Tower of Ball.

Launch Tower of Ball on Roblox. Make your way into the central lobby area to the white and pink present (if colorblind, it has a mention of “codes” in the text box above). When close to the present, the code redeem box will pop up — if it doesn’t, interact with the present instead. Enter a working code into the box and click/press enter to redeem. Repeat as necessary for other working codes.

How Can You Get More Tower of Ball Codes?

The best way to keep track of Tower of Ball codes is on the main game page. This is because the developers don’t currently have a main social media presence, which is usually the most effective for code tracking.

At the time of writing, there is a new code already planned for when the experience reaches 88,000 likes.

Why Are My Tower of Ball Codes Not Working?

If Roblox isn’t down in any way and your codes are still not working, it could be a sign that the codes you are trying to redeem have expired or are potentially mistyped. Codes can change on a fairly frequent basis in experiences, so it is important to keep that in mind. We will update this article as soon as possible with new working codes whenever there are more.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Tower of Ball

The Random Reward chest in the lobby area is an excellent way, in my opinion, to get more free rewards without any codes. You can get gear like new trails from the chest. It is very hard to miss the chest in the main area as it looks exactly like a treasure chest and is large. There will be a timer counting down above the chest which indicates when you can go up and claim a free reward once it has finished.

What is Tower of Ball?

As mentioned before, Tower of Ball is all about navigating along tracks with a ball and you can race other players while doing so. There are an array of maps on offer for you to get better at over time. With pets, trails, and more to collect, this experience can easily hook you. I have noticed that the Robux purchase pushing is apparent in this experience, so be sure not to fall prey to spending more than you would like to.

Now that you know the working codes for Tower of Ball in Roblox, you can dive back into the rolling fray and claim some great free rewards.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024