Pet Simulator 99! Codes (December 2023)

Love pets and diamonds? Then you will love Pet Simulator 99!. With your trusty pets by your side, players get to break piles of coins for coins and diamonds. You can use the coins to buy eggs and hatch even cuter pets.

However, if you’ve got your eye on a pet and can’t wait, you can make use of Roblox codes. These codes can be redeemed for free cash in the game. For your convenience, here is a complete list of Pet Simulator 99! codes.

All Pet Simulator 99! Codes List

Pet Simulator 99! Codes (Working)

There are no working codes for Pet Simulator 99! right now. Check back later for more codes.

Pet Simulator 99! (Expired)

Good news! There are no expired Pet Simulator 99! codes you need to know about.

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Simulator 99!

To redeem codes in Pet Simulator 99! follow the steps given below:

Launch Pet Simulator 99! on Roblox. Click on the Pets button on the bottom side of the screen. Next, click on Exclusive Shop. Scroll down to the bottom for the Redeem Code option. Type in your working code in the textbox. Click on Redeem to claim your free rewards.

How can you get more Pet Simulator 99! codes?

You can find more Pet Simulator 99! codes by following the developer on X (formerly Twitter) at @BuildIntoGames. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel, BuildIntoGames. Sometimes developers post codes at the end of their videos. You can also join the official Big Games Discord server for the latest codes.

Why are my Pet Simulator 99! codes not working?

Your Pet Simulator 99! codes may not work for several reasons. Most of the time, players end up mistyping the code in a hurry. Roblox codes are rendered invalid if you miss a capital letter or add extra space. The best way to avoid this is to simply copy and paste the code into the Roblox textbox.

Additionally, your code could simply be expired. Roblox codes expire pretty fast so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pet Simulator 99!

There are other ways to get free rewards in Pet Simulator 99! besides codes. If you click on the Rewards button, you will see a list of tasks. Completing these tasks can get you some free coins which you can use to level up in the game. You can also follow the developer accounts to claim free rewards in the game. Remember you will have to unlock Area 2 to access the Rewards section.

What is Pet Simulator 99!?

Pet Simulator 99! is a fun game for all pet lovers out there. The game turns things up a notch with several minigames. Players can also join clans and team up with friends. Additionally, the game allows you to trade pets with friends as well. All in all, there’s hardly a dull moment while playing Pet Simulator 99! as you try to hatch 99 eggs across a sprawling map.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023