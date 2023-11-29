Stud Jump Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Think you have it in you to take on sky-high towers? Prove it by playing Stud Jump Simulator. The only way to win here is to jump to the top. You can train yourself to jump better. Additionally, you can boost your chances of winning with Pets and Rebirths.

With Roblox codes, you can get access to those valuable in-game items without doing any of the work. For your sake, here is a full list of Stud Jump Simulator codes.

All Stud Jump Simulator Codes List

Stud Jump Simulator Codes (Working)

Here are all working Stud Jump Simulator codes:

1000likes—Redeem for free Wins

giancarlofx12—Redeem for free rewards

Morl—Redeem for free Rebirth

500likes—Redeem for free Wins

Stud Jump Simulator Codes (Expired)

Great news! There are no expired Stud Jump Simulator codes that you need to know about.

How to Redeem Codes in Stud Jump Simulator

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To redeem codes in Stud Jump Simulator, follow the steps given below:

Launch Stud Jump Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Type in your working code in the Enter code here text box. Click on the Redeem button to claim your reward.

How can you get more Stud Jump Simulator codes?

If you want more Stud Jump Simulator codes, follow the developer on X (formerly Twitter) at @morldev. You can also join the official Eo. Roblox group for secret rewards. Additionally, you can find codes at the official Soap! Discord server.

Why are my Stud Jump Simulator codes not working?

Your Stud Jump Simulator codes may not work for a number of reasons. In most cases, players often end up mistyping the code. Roblox codes are very specific so make sure to type them in as it is. If the code still doesn’t work, it’s most likely expired. Like all Roblox codes, Stud Jump Simulator codes last for a short period of time.

Other ways to get free rewards in Stud Jump Simulator

There are other ways to get free rewards in Stud Jump Simulator besides codes. You’ll see a Gift box on the left side of the screen. Players can claim free rewards for the time they spend playing the game. You can also invite your friends to earn a free pet. Additionally, you can join the group and leave a like for exclusive freebies. You can also use the Spin the Wheel feature to score some freebies.

What is Stud Jump Simulator?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Stud Jump Simulator is an auto-clicker game where players train rigorously on a trampoline before going on to conquer towers. As you rack up wins, you can trade them in for pets and bonuses. Pets and bonuses boost your skills, allowing you to jump over tougher towers in no time.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023