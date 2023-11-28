Power Fighting Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: GamesReborn

Power Fighting Simulator is the ultimate test of your skills. You get to fight with friends in a dungeon and defeat anime bosses. Your goal is simple – defeat everyone and become the greatest hero in the anime world. Unfortunately, the journey to the top is not a piece of cake.

You will need coins, diamonds, and more to move forward in the game. In-game progression unlocks new abilities. This is where codes come in. You can use Roblox codes to claim free rewards and speed up your journey. For your sake, we have compiled a complete list of Power Fighting Simulator codes.

All Power Fighting Simulator Codes List

Power Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Power Fighting Simulator codes:

ReleaseX—Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

Bleach—Redeem code for 200 Diamonds

OPM—Redeem code for 500 Diamonds

Power Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

Good news! There are no Power Fighting Simulator codes that you need to know about at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Power Fighting Simulator

To redeem codes in the Power Fighting Simulator, follow the steps given below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Launch Power Fighting Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Type in your working code in the blank textbox. Click on the Redeem button to claim your free reward.

How can you get more Power Fighting Simulator codes?

To get more Power Fighting Simulator codes, you should follow the developer’s official X account (formerly Twitter) at @AlanStudioo. Alternatively, you should also join the official Alan Studio Discord server. The developer releases exclusive codes on these platforms from time to time so make sure to check in regularly. Remember to keep an eye on the game’s Roblox description as well.

Why are my Power Fighting Simulator codes not working?

Your Power Fighting Simulator codes may not be working for different reasons. First, you might have mistyped the code. Roblox codes are specific so make sure you type them as it is, without any extra spaces. You may have also already claimed the code once before. Remember Roblox can only be used once. So make sure to claim them soon after release.

Other ways to get free rewards in Power Fighting Simulator

There are other ways to get free rewards in Power Fighting Simulator besides codes. If you play the game every day for 7 days, you can claim all the 7-day rewards. You can also spin the wheel for multipliers, coins, and more.

What is Power Fighting Simulator?

Image: GamesReborn

Power Fighting Simulator is an online fighting game where players step into a world of magic and special powers. You’re pitted against different opponents. Remember the more enemies you defeat, the more abilities you unlock, allowing you to take on even stronger opponents. You can recruit formidable heroes to your cause and improve your chances of winning.

