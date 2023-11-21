Project Baki 3 Codes (November 2023)

Image: Project Baki

Inspired by the popular anime Baki, Project Baki 3 is a Roblox fighting game. Players showcase their fighting skills as they battle opponents and level up. The good news is you don’t have to spend hours in the gym. Sometimes, you can cut corners with energy boosts, pets, and coins.

This is where Project Baki 3 codes come in. By claiming these codes, you can get everything from coins to pets — and more! We have searched the internet high and low for a complete list of Project Baki 3 codes.

All Project Baki 3 Codes List

Project Baki 3 Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Project Baki 3 codes:

PB3 – Redeem for one million yen

52KLIKES! – Redeem for some souls

AKOYAFIX – Redeem for four million yen

YAGAMIVIBING! – Redeem for Yagami Dance emote

50KLIKESSMITEME! – Redeem for artifact reset

50KLIKESRELICRESET – Redeem for relic reset

50KLIKES! – Redeem for five million yen, 15 stat resets, and 15 color rerolls

SECRETCODY – Redeem for “Meow” title

TIKTOK800 – Redeem for “Pretty Silly” title, a floating monkey pet, and two million yen

MUGMAN – Redeem for “I Love Mug” title and two million yen

GOJONERF – Redeem for free rewards

GOJOPACK – Redeem for “I am Honored One” title and yen

Project Baki 3 Codes (Expired)

Here is a complete list of expired Project Baki 3 codes.

53KLIKESWOW

NATSU3AM

SAMNKURE

FAZBEAR

YASHARESET

MAJIMAPLS

YOMICHANCE

OGNIKOCHANCE

BUUCHANCE

COPYTECH

MOREMORECODES

WETHEBESTNOCAP

THREEKAYNOWAY

WERESOBACK

ISTHISREAL

YUTAJOGOW

YUTANRIKA

ECLIPSESUMMON

TIKTOK1K

TIKTOKFAMOUS

500TIKTOK

49KLIKES!

CHAPTER236

PICKLEJAR

SHAKE

LIONPRIDEBABY

LATEJULY4THUPDATE

ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR

RYOMABABY

GOHANSOON

ALLMIGHTGONE

ROBLOXBACK

RELICRESETTIME

STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED

MONKEYMODE

AKIYAMAISHERE

YAKUZAPARTTWO

FREEYEN

CODESFIXED

SHAWNANDWISE

BAKI2BESTGAME

How to Redeem Codes in Project Baki 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Follow the instructions given below to redeem codes in Project Baki 3.

Launch Project Baki 3 on Roblox. Click on the Settings icon on the bottom left corner of the screen. Go to settings. Next, hit the codes button. Type in your working code in the Insert the Code text box. Hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Project Baki 3 Codes?

Fortunately, you can get even more codes by following @SquidyCakez on X (formerly Twitter). The developer posts new codes every now and then. Additionally, you can also join the official Project Baki 3 Discord server. The developer promised to release new codes at 54k likes, so make sure to spread the word. You can also join the Project Baki 3 Roblox group.

Why are my Project Baki 3 Codes not working?

Your seemingly valid Project Baki 3 code might not work sometimes. Maybe you misspelled your code. Just copy and paste the code to avoid this scenario. In other cases, your code might simply be expired. Roblox codes are valid for only a short period of time.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project Baki 3

Currently, Project Baki 3 does not offer free gifts or daily spins. However, you can leave the developer some feedback. Hopefully, they’ll listen to your request soon enough. In the meantime, you can stick to using codes.

What is Project Baki 3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Project Baki 3 is an engaging fighting game. You can put those hours at the gym to good use by taking on opponents. The game is simply not about throwing down a punch in the middle of the street. You need to slowly build up your strength, learn new abilities, drink protein shakes, and perfect your moves.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023