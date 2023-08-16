Image: Type Soul

Type://Soul is the perfect Roblox experience for all types of Bleach fans. Become a Soul Reaper, Quichy, or even a Hollow and power up through fast-paced PvP and PvE battles. Regardless of the path you choose, these codes can help you progress or fix mistakes you may have made while playing the game.

Rewards from Type Soul codes typically award Blue Pills, Rerolls, and Soul Tickets. Soul Tickets are especially helpful if you accidentally turn yourself into a Hollow like I did, as there’s no other way to reset your progress without spending precious Robux. Let’s jump into it.

All Type Soul Codes list

Type Soul Codes (Working)

latenightupdate — Redeem to receive 3 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls and a Locked Weapon Reroll

— Redeem to receive and a fixedoldcode — Redeem to receive a Locked Clan Reroll and a Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

Type Soul Codes (Expired)

sorryforshutdown — Redeem to receive a Soul Ticket

— Redeem to receive a 10klikes — Redeem to receive a Blue Pill

— Redeem to receive a 20klikes — Redeem to receive a Locked Weapon Reroll

— Redeem to receive a 35klikes — Redeem to receive a Blue Pill

— Redeem to receive a 55klikes — Redeem to receive a Blue Pill

— Redeem to receive a 80klikes — Redeem to receive a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

— Redeem to receive a shutdownsrry — Redeem to receive an Elemental Reroll

— Redeem to receive an updatecomingsoon — Redeem to receive 2 Weapon Rerolls

— Redeem to receive 3shikaireroll — Redeem to receive a Shikai Reroll

— Redeem to receive a newgame — Redeem to receive a Locked Soul Ticket

— Redeem to receive a tyforfollows — Redeem to receive a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

— Redeem to receive a eumorningupdate — Redeem to receive 3 Locked Clan Rerolls

Related: Anime Souls Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Launch Type Soul on Roblox. Click on the gift icon in the top left of the screen. Enter a working code in the Enter Code Here box. Hit enter to claim your reward.

How can you get more Type Soul codes?

If you’re looking for more Type Soul codes, we recommend joining the official Type://Soul Discord server. Developers post new codes in the #announcements and #update-log channels as soon as they’re added to the game. Plus, the server is a great way to make friends and ask questions about the game.

Why are my Type Soul codes not working?

If you’ve entered a Type://Soul code in and hit with that ever-annoying Invalid error, make sure you’ve input the code precisely how we’ve listed it here. Codes are case-sensitive, and it’s easy to accidentally mistype, so make sure to copy and paste if possible.

If your code still isn’t working, it’s likely that the code has expired. Type://Soul codes don’t stick around for very long and there are usually only a few active at one time.

How to Choose a Faction in Type Soul

With no instructions outside of the Roblox experience page, it’s tricky getting started in Type Soul. The first thing you need to do is die. Yes, seriously! Once dead, you can become a Soul Reaper by talking to Kisuke in the forest of Karakura town — or have a Soul Reaper player recruit you.

If you want to become a Hollow, press Control + K. Be warned, this cannot be reversed without paying or redeeming a code that offers a Soul Ticket.

Finally, players that want to become part of the Quincy need to seek out portals that spawn around the edges of the map every ten minutes.

What is Type://Soul?

Type://Soul is directly inspired by the popular anime and manga series Bleach. Players choose from one of three factions — Soul Reaper, Quincy, or Hollow — and level up their character through combat with both bots and real players. The faction you choose completely changes your experience of the game, offering various fighting styles, clothing, and weapons.

If you’re looking for codes for other experiences, we have plenty of them over on our Roblox Codes page. Why not take a break from your Soul Reaper duties and blow off some steam by punching popular anime characters?

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023