All Punch a Anime Codes List

Punch a Anime is a Roblox experience that’s precisely as it sounds. Players punch their way through various worlds, thwacking popular anime characters as they earn new pets to increase their power. If you’ve ever wanted to punch Luffy, Sasuke, or Goku square in the face, this game is for you.

To aid you in your quest to bash as many anime people as possible, you can enter codes in Punch a Anime to earn free rewards. These can be free pets to give beginners a headstart or Win Potions, which are incredibly useful to all players. Lucky for you, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you all the working Punch a Anime codes we could find.

Punch a Anime Codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Punch a Anime.

RELEASE — Redeem to receive a random Starter Pet

— Redeem to receive a random OPPETCODE2 — Redeem to receive a uTube Broli Pet

— Redeem to receive a SKIBI4 — Redeem to receive a Win Potion

— Redeem to receive a SKIBI8 — Redeem to receive a Win Potion

Punch an Anime Codes (Expired)

X2WINS — Redeem to receive 2 Win Potions

— Redeem to receive LIKE — Redeem to receive a random Strong Pet

How to Redeem Codes in Punch a Anime

Launch Punch a Anime on Roblox. Click on either of the icons that say Codes. Enter a working code into the Enter Code box. Click Verify to redeem your free reward.

How can you get more Punch a Anime Codes?

To keep up with Punch a Anime code releases, we recommend following the xFrozen Studios X/Twitter account—the i2Perfect YouTube account also regularly posts codes in their videos. Finally, you can check out the xFrozen Studios Discord server for any codes you may have missed.

A top tip from us is that codes from Punch a Skibi also work in Punch a Anime. Make sure to watch i2Perfect’s videos on Punch a Skibi for even more free Punch a Anime goodies.

Why are my Punch a Anime codes not working?

If your Punch a Anime code doesn’t seem to be working, make sure you’ve spelled the code correctly. Codes are case-sensitive, meaning you need to match them precisely as we’ve written them in this guide.

If your code still isn’t working, it’s probably because it has expired. Most codes for Roblox experiences only work for a limited time and eventually expire.

Other ways to get free rewards in Punch a Anime

You can earn plenty of free rewards in Punch a Anime without entering codes. The longer you play Punch a Anime without closing the game, the more gifts you can redeem in the Free Gift menu. When a new gift is ready for you, click the CLAIM GIFT! icon on the right side of the screen.

If you’ve played the game for 45 minutes without leaving, you can claim a free OP Pet Pack containing three OP Dominus pets by clicking the Free Pet Pack icon in the top left. Finally, you can open a free OP Egg every 18 minutes by clicking the spinning rainbow wheel next to your total Wins.

What is Punch a Anime?

In Punch a Anime, players earn Wins by punching characters from popular anime, such as Dragon Ball and Naruto. Wins are spent on Pet Eggs, which hatch into companions that follow your character and increase your Power to defeat stronger enemies and progress through each world.

If you’re looking for codes for other experiences, such as the very similar Anime Souls experience, we have a ton of them over on our Roblox Codes page. Happy punching!

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023