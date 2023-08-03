Roblox Anime Star Simulator Codes (August 2023)(August 2023)

August 3rd, 2023 by Gordon Bicker
Roblox has seen its fair share of unique new experiences for the community with Roblox builders always seeking to create the best in-game worlds there is for players to joyfully explore. One of these examples is the Anime Star Simulator game developed by Roblox builders: Hotpot Studio. The game has had above 247 thousand visits as of the time of writing, so it is clear to see that the game has taken its place within the podium of interesting Roblox games. The world has an excellent number of codes and the working Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes will be listed in this guide for you to use.

What is Anime Star Simulator?

The game itself centers around defeating enemies and collecting gold coins in the world. These coins can be used to gain/’extract’ the skin of anime characters and make a stronger character as a whole. There is a range of open worlds to explore and gleefully enjoy venturing through. The open worlds are as follows: Naruto, One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer being the latest world added to the experience.

Roblox Anime Star Simulator Codes

The codes that are available to redeem are listed below and give players a bountiful amount of coins to enjoy. The codes to use within Roblox are:
  • update8 – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • bugfixing5 – Redeem code for a Practice Boost
  • bugfixing4 – Redeem code for a Practice Boost
  • thx10kmembers – Redeem code for a Damage Boost
  • update6 – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • bugfixing3 – Redeem code for a Practice Boost
  • 15kfavorites – Redeem code for a Damage Boost
  • towerupdate – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • bugfixing2 – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • UPDATEFOUR – Redeem code for a 2x Gem Boost
  • bugfixing – Redeem code for 200 Gems
  • thx200kmembers – Redeem code for a Boost
  • sorryforbugs – Redeem code for 300 Gems
  • 10klikes – Redeem code for a Chi Boost
  • 10kfavorites – Redeem code for a 2x Gems Boost
  • thxfor140kmembers – Redeem code for a 2x Damage Boost
  • thxfor1Mvisits – Redeem code for a 2x Practise Boost
  • thxforupdating – Redeem code for a 1x Double Chi Boost
  • update – Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost
  • letsgoplayers – Redeem code for a 300 Gems
  • 2KFAVORITES – Redeem code for a 200 Gems
  • 2KLIKES – Redeem code for a Double Gems Boost
  • FreeBoost – Redeem code for a Free Boost
  • release – Redeem code for Free Rewards
These are all of the available working codes for the Roblox world which will net you the rewards that you are looking for.

How to Redeem the Codes

Firstly to redeem the codes you will have to launch ‘Anime Star Simulator’ from within Roblox, afterwards, when it loads, look for the Twitter logo and press the Twitter button at the side of the screen. Observe the text box and enter the code you have chosen to use into the box, when you have done this, press the ‘receive’ button. Your rewards will now all be present for you. Will you be using these Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes this month? Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.

