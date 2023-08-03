Roblox Anime Star Simulator Codes (August 2023)(August 2023)

What is Anime Star Simulator?The game itself centers around defeating enemies and collecting gold coins in the world. These coins can be used to gain/’extract’ the skin of anime characters and make a stronger character as a whole. There is a range of open worlds to explore and gleefully enjoy venturing through. The open worlds are as follows: Naruto, One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer being the latest world added to the experience.
Roblox Anime Star Simulator CodesThe codes that are available to redeem are listed below and give players a bountiful amount of coins to enjoy. The codes to use within Roblox are:
- update8 – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- bugfixing5 – Redeem code for a Practice Boost
- bugfixing4 – Redeem code for a Practice Boost
- thx10kmembers – Redeem code for a Damage Boost
- update6 – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- bugfixing3 – Redeem code for a Practice Boost
- 15kfavorites – Redeem code for a Damage Boost
- towerupdate – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- bugfixing2 – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- UPDATEFOUR – Redeem code for a 2x Gem Boost
- bugfixing – Redeem code for 200 Gems
- thx200kmembers – Redeem code for a Boost
- sorryforbugs – Redeem code for 300 Gems
- 10klikes – Redeem code for a Chi Boost
- 10kfavorites – Redeem code for a 2x Gems Boost
- thxfor140kmembers – Redeem code for a 2x Damage Boost
- thxfor1Mvisits – Redeem code for a 2x Practise Boost
- thxforupdating – Redeem code for a 1x Double Chi Boost
- update – Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost
- letsgoplayers – Redeem code for a 300 Gems
- 2KFAVORITES – Redeem code for a 200 Gems
- 2KLIKES – Redeem code for a Double Gems Boost
- FreeBoost – Redeem code for a Free Boost
- release – Redeem code for Free Rewards
How to Redeem the CodesFirstly to redeem the codes you will have to launch ‘Anime Star Simulator’ from within Roblox, afterwards, when it loads, look for the Twitter logo and press the Twitter button at the side of the screen. Observe the text box and enter the code you have chosen to use into the box, when you have done this, press the ‘receive’ button. Your rewards will now all be present for you. Will you be using these Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes this month? Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.
- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023