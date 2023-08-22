Image: ColorGaming!

You better not be skipping leg day, as Strong Leg Simulator on Roblox is all about lifting heavy objects with, you guessed it — your legs. The more you raise, the more Wins you earn, which can be spent on pets that increase your power. Elevate the heaviest objects and travel to new worlds with even heftier challenges.

If you have skipped leg day, these codes will give you a head start with pets to increase your power level and even free Wins to hatch eggs and travel to new worlds. Some of these codes also unlock special eggs that can only be accessed in certain worlds, but it’s worth the wait once you get there.

All Strong Leg Simulator Codes List

Strong Leg Simulator Codes (Working)

FLUYA — Redeem to receive a Disco Egg

— Redeem to receive a P1X3L — Redeem to receive a Pixel Egg

— Redeem to receive a S3CR3TS1 — Redeem to receive a Meme Egg

— Redeem to receive a SKIBI — Redeem to receive a Meme Egg

— Redeem to receive a #build-your-avatar — Redeem to receive a Sleepy Koala pet

— Redeem to receive a RELEASE — Redeem to receive a Polar Bear pet

— Redeem to receive a D1SCO — Redeem to receive an Egg .

— Redeem to receive an . OC3AN — Redeem to receive an Egg .

— Redeem to receive an . #build-your-avatar — Redeem to receive a Sleepy Koala pet

— Redeem to receive a AURAS — Redeem to receive Wins

— Redeem to receive TOKENS — Redeem to receive 1k Wins

— Redeem to receive SH4RK — Redeem to receive 5k Wins

— Redeem to receive FOODCOURT — Redeem to receive 3k Wins

— Redeem to receive FUNRIX — Redeem to receive 3k Wins

Strong Leg Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Strong Leg Simulator codes. Awesome! Make sure to redeem every working code before they eventually stop working.

How to Redeem Codes in Strong Leg Simulator

Launch Strong Leg Simulator on Roblox. Click on the ABX icon on the right side of the screen. Enter a working code into the Code… box. Click Use or hit the enter key to redeem your free reward.

How Can You Get More Strong Leg Simulator Codes?

If you want to keep up to date on Strong Leg Simulator codes, we recommend joining the ColorGaming! official Discord server. Developers regularly update the #codes channel with plenty of working codes for all ColorGaming Roblox experiences.

When you log in to the game for the day, always check the Update screen, as codes are sometimes included in the list of new features.

Why are my Strong Leg Simulator codes not working?

If you’ve typed in a code into Strong Leg Simulator and find that it isn’t working, make sure that you’ve spelled the code correctly. You need to match them exactly as we’ve listed them in this guide, so we recommend copying and pasting if possible.

If your code still isn’t working, it’s likely that it has expired. Codes for Roblox experiences typically only work for a limited time and can expire when the game receives a new update.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Strong Leg Simulator

To make your time playing Strong Leg Simulator even easier, join the PurpleGaming! Roblox group to unlock Auto Train, Auto Farm, and Auto Egg. These features let your character train, earn wins, and hatch eggs without having to move a muscle. In fact, my avatar is busy training as I’m writing this guide!

What is Strong Leg Simulator?

In Strong Leg Simulator, players earn Wins by raising heavy objects with their legs. Players can click or tap to help their character lift, but won’t get far without increasing their power by training and hatching pets.

Through the power of being adorable, pets follow the player and increase their power to tackle the heaviest objects through several worlds, such as Viking Lands, Samurai Village, Candyland, and Cyberworld.

