RInspired Codes (November 2023)

RInspired brings a fresh breath of air to the Roblox sphere. The platform fighter incorporates elements from Melee, Rivals, and HDR. It’s the closest you’ll get to living out your Super Smash Bros days. In fact, the game’s fast-paced gameplay and interactive maps will keep you and your friends hooked for hours.

RInspired also offers a bunch of different skins for in-game characters. Now, typically you’d have to work for them but with RInspired codes, you can cut the red tape. These cosmetic codes will help you unlock even more skins and impress your friends.

All RInspired Codes List

RInspired Codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for RInspired.

amogus—Redeem for Sus (New)

antipathy—Redeem for Hank (New)

Beep—Redeem for GnW (New)

baller—Redeem for Baller (New)

gunma—Redeem for Gmario (New)

megalo—Redeem for Sans (New)

moyai—Redeem for Moyai (New)

Minceraft—Redeem for Steven (New)

stunroa—Redeem for Clairen (New)

RInspired Codes (Expired)

Good news! There are currently no RInspired codes that have expired.

How To Redeem Codes in RInspired

To redeem codes in RInspired, follow the steps given below:

Launch RInspired on Roblox. Click on Cosmetics. Click on Switch until you’re greeted with the above prompt. Enter any of the working codes into the Enter Code Here box. Click ENTER to redeem your free reward.

How can you get more RInspired codes?

If you’re still on the hunt for more RInspired codes, you can follow @rinspired_game on X (formerly Twitter). They’re responsible for the genius behind the game and post regular updates, including codes now and then.

You can also consider joining the RInspired Discord Server. Make sure you check out these pages regularly for the latest codes.

Why are my RInspired codes not working?

Sometimes, you might have the unfortunate luck of being slapped with the “Your code is invalid,” message. In that case, first, make sure you have entered the code exactly as it is in this guide. Secondly, make sure you haven’t added any extra spaces before the code. We’ve all been guilty of it.

If that doesn’t fix the issue, then your code is most likely expired. It happens quite a lot since Roblox codes are only valid for a short time.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in RInspired

To get more rewards, you can participate in community tournaments. The developer recently concluded one, promising Robux payouts for top participants. So, make sure you check in on the X account as well as the Discord server regularly. In the past, some players were awarded the Pre-Alpha skin for playing the game in its pre-alpha phase.

What is RInspired?

RInspired is a platform fighter, taking the best elements of Super Smash Bros and bringing them to Robox. The game keeps things exciting with fun maps, and a multitude of skins. A total of 4 players can compete at a time.

Your goal is not to fall off the stage while making sure your opponent does. So, it’s not all about dodging. If you want to win, you’ll need to learn how to land some hits as well.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023