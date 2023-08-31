Image: Speedd Studio

Live out your real estate dreams with Super Mansion Tycoon 4 on Roblox! This tycoon simulator experience lets players transform passive income into extravagant mansions and apartments. With a fully open world, Robloxians can even visit each other’s properties, drive around the city, rob banks, and more.

By using the codes listed in this article, players can get a head start on their property empire in Super Mansion Tycoon 4 with free cash. We’ve searched high and low to bring you all working codes for SMT4 down below.

All Super Mansion Tycoon 4 Codes List

MANSION4 — Redeem to receive $2,500 Cash.

— Redeem to receive $2,500 Cash. 500KVISITS — Redeem to receive another $2,500 Cash.

Super Mansion Tycoon 4 Codes (Expired)

Great news! There are currently no known Super Mansion Tycoon 4 codes that have expired.

How to Redeem Codes in Super Mansion Tycoon 4

Launch Super Mansion Tycoon 4 on Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the right side of the screen. Enter a working code into the Enter Code Here box. Click ENTER to redeem your free reward.

How Can You Get More Super Mansion Tycoon 4 Codes?

To keep up with new Super Mansion Tycoon 4 codes, follow @PersistentFloat on X (formerly Twitter). They are the mastermind behind each Super Mansion Tycoon game and regularly post about new codes and updates.

You can also check Super Mansion Tycoon 4’s Roblox page for new codes in the description. Codes are usually released alongside updates, so check back if you notice something new has been added to the game!

Why are my Super Mansion Tycoon 4 codes not working?

If Super Mansion Tycoon 4 says your code is invalid, make sure you’ve entered the code exactly as it appears in this guide. Double-check that you haven’t accidentally entered a space after your code — I certainly have in the past!

If your code still isn’t working, it has probably expired. Most Roblox codes only work for a short amount of time before they can’t be used again.

How to Earn Money in Super Mansion Tycoon 4

At the beginning of Super Mansion Tycoon 4, you’re given a plot of land to start building your dream home. Walk over the red circle labeled Copper Coin Dropper to start earning some cash.

The more Droppers you have, the more money is generated through the conveyor belt next to your mansion. Make sure to buy every Dropper and upgrade as soon as possible to make the most moolah.

To collect your cash, simply walk over the Collect circle. Remember to keep coming back to claim your stash to splash on property, decorations, and weapons!

What to Do if Your Mansion Percentage is Stuck in Super Mansion Tycoon 4

If you’ve built your entire mansion, but the game says you still have some percentage left to complete, don’t worry! I was in the exact same boat as you, until I explored the GUNS shed in the back yard.

Enter the GUNS shed, and press the red button. You need to purchase every weapon in this room to 100% complete your mansion and unlock the option to Rebirth. Rebirthing destroys your mansion but boosts the rate you earn cash afterward.

