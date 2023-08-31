Image: xFrozen Studios

Billy Race Revenge is a Roblox experience all about racing on the back of a stickman named Billy. As players rack up Wins from soaring across the finish line, they can spend them hatching Pets to make Billy even faster.

To help you sprint as fast as possible, you can enter codes in Billy Race Revenge to earn free rewards. This includes pets to boost your speed and training, skins for Billy, or even Win Potions to double your Wins for half an hour. We’ve scoured the internet to bring you all the working Billy Race Revenge codes down below.

All Billy Race Revenge Codes List

Billy Race Revenge Codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Billy Race Revenge.

Code Reward RELEASE Starter Pet CodeHydra CodeHydra Pet MagicUpdateX Win potion newcode456 uTube Aliens Pet neww2 Win Potion ytmr289 uTube Dragon Pet newcode4 Win Potion ytme1456 uTube Bunny Pet magicupdate Win Potion BLUETUBEZALIEN BlueTubeZalien Pet ytbunnys uTube Bunny Pet freecode2023 Win Potion ILOVEDRAGONS Win Potion NEWSKIN4 Mango Billy Skin NEWPET2290 uTube Broli Pet HUGEUPDATE2 Win Potion OPPET891 uTube Boku Pet Y125911 uTube Dragons Pet

Billy Race Revenge Codes (Expired)

There are currently no known expired Billy Race Revenge codes. Hooray!

How to Redeem Codes in Billy Race Revenge

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy, xFrozen Studios

Launch Billy Race Revenge on Roblox. Click on either of the Codes icons. Enter a working code into the Enter Code box. Click or tap Verify to redeem your free reward.

How can you get more Billy Race Revenge Codes?

The i2Perfect YouTube channel regularly posts videos with new Billy Race Revenge codes. Make sure to check out all of their recent videos, as codes from other xFrozen Studios experiences often work in Billy Race Revenge.

We recommend checking out the official xFrozen Studios Discord channel and X account for even more codes.

Why are my Billy Race Revenge codes not working?

If your code doesn’t seem to be working in Billy Race Revenge, make sure that you’ve spelled the code correctly. Don’t forget to double-check that you haven’t accidentally entered a space after your code.

If your code still isn’t working, it’s likely because it expired. Most codes for Roblox experiences only work for a limited time before they can’t be used again.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Billy Race Revenge

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy, xFrozen Studios

You can earn even more free rewards in Billy Race Revenge by clicking the Free Gifts icon on the left side of the screen. The longer you leave the game open without closing, the more rewards you earn. There are also free Pet Packs, OP Eggs, and Event Eggs you can earn similarly by clicking their icons.

Finally, xFrozen Studios will release limited UGC cosmetics that players can grab in the bottom right corner. These are usually limited to the first 1,000 players and require reaching certain Islands before you can claim them.

How to Play Billy Race Revenge

To earn Wins in Billy Race Revenge, simply run along the racetrack. Between races, spend your Wins on hatching Eggs in the lobby to earn pets that boost your Acceleration and click value.

Clicking or tapping on the screen will power up Billy’s Acceleration, making him run faster during races. Once you’ve earned enough Wins, click the Rebirth icon to unlock new Islands from the lobby.

You’ll lose your Wins during a Rebirth, but boost your Acceleration and Win rate to earn them back in no time. Don’t worry about your Pets — those stay with you!

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023