Fortblox Codes (November 2023)

Inspired by Fortnite, Fortblox operates on the same elements. You’ll be building walls to fend off enemy fire. However, cowering in one position will do you no good.

To win the game, you need to beat other players to Supply Drops to get those sweet weapons and cash rewards.

Typically, you have to buy Coins, the in-game currency, to load up on weapons and vehicles. However, you can cut the grind short with Fortblox Codes. We’ve searched the internet high and low to bring you valid Fortblox codes.

All Fortblox Codes List

Fortblox Codes (Working)

These are all working codes for Forblox.

fort2022—Redeem code for M1911 and 30k Coins

like40k—Redeem for 80k Coins

like30k—Redeem code for 80k Coins

Fortblox Codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Forblox.

fort2021—Redeem code for Rewards

like25k—Redeem code for Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Fortblox Codes

To redeem Fortblox codes, follow the steps given below:

Launch Fortblox on Roblox. On the main menu, locate Rewards on the left side of the screen. Click on Rewards. Next, click on Codes. Enter a working code into the Enter Code text box. Press the Confirm Code to redeem your reward.

How can you Get More Fortblox Codes?

If you’re still on the lookout for more Fortblox Codes, then you can consider joining the official Artemis Studios Discord Server. Unfortunately, the game’s developers don’t have any social media pages. Just make sure you check the Discord server regularly. You can check the Roblox page as well.

You can also consider joining Artemis Studios! Roblox group to receive 500 Wood in the game.

Why are my Fortblox Codes Not Working?

Your Fortblox codes might not work for several reasons. The obvious reason could be that the code is expired. Roblox codes don’t last a long while. Sometimes they can expire in a matter of hours. Another reason could be a misspelled code. It happens more often than we’d like. Make sure you double-check your spelling before pressing Enter.

How to Equip New Weapons in Fortblox?

A popular question for new Fortblox players is – how to equip the new weapons once you buy them with Coins. Simply press ‘V’ to display the weapon list. Choose any of the Fortblox weapons and voila! Your character will be equipped with a new weapon. You’ll know if the weapon is marked green.

What is Fortblox?

Fortblox draws inspiration from the popular Battle Royale title – Fortnite. Your goal? Evade shots from fellow players by building yourself fortresses. Remember a good fortress will keep enemies out. You’ll also have multiple weapons at your disposal to take out opponents. You can also ride some pretty sweet vehicles in the game.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023