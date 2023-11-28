Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes (November 2023)

Image: trash games lol

Always wanted to be a pirate? Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong gives you that chance. You need to prove to your mom that being a Pirate is a real job and the way to do that is by increasing your bounty.

Roblox codes can help you along the way as they grant you free cash. For your convenience, we have compiled a complete list of Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes.

All Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes List

Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes (Working)

Here are all working Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes:

Release—Redeem for 5,000 Cash

JOINED—Redeem for 10,000 Cash (only works after joining the Group)

Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes (Expired)

Good news! There are no expired Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes that you need to know about.

Related: Project Baki 3 Codes (November 2023)

How to Redeem Codes in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To redeem codes in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong, follow the steps given below.

Launch Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong on Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Type in your working code in the blank text box. Click the Redeem button to claim rewards.

How can you get more Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes?

If you’re looking for more Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes, then consider joining the developer’s Roblox trash games lol Group for the latest groups. Make sure to check the group whenever a new update comes out. Alternatively, you should also keep an eye on the game’s Roblox description. Oftentimes developers post new codes here.

Why are my Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes not working?

Your Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes may not work for a number of reasons. For starters, you might have made a mistake while typing in the code. In that case, make sure to double-check your spelling. The code could also simply be expired. Roblox codes last for a short while so make sure to redeem them as soon as they are released.

Other ways to get free rewards in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong

There are other ways to get free rewards in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong. You can click on the Free Loffy Reward button on the upper right of the screen for some freebies. Additionally, you can get a Loffy G5 Outfit, Loffy Table, and a Speed Coil after playing the game for an hour.

What is Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong is a tycoon simulator game where players get to build their pirate empire from the ground up. As the man in charge, you oversee workers and managers and look for opportunities to expand the business. Make your parents proud by finding the greatest treasure.

For more free Roblox codes, check out our Roblox Codes page. We have plenty of codes for a range of experiences, such as Project Baki 3, RInspired, and Fortblox.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023