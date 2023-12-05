Play for UGC Codes (December 2023)

Image: Space UGC

On the hunt for some unique user-generated content (UGC)? Well, then Play for UGC is exactly what you’re looking for. While the game is pretty generous when it comes to handing out points, you can get even more with codes.

Roblox codes can be redeemed for in-game points which can then be used to buy UGC for your Roblox avatar. For your sake, here is a complete list of Play for UGC codes.

All Play for UGC Codes List

Play for UGC Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Play for UGC.

spacew4c3—Redeem for 5K UGC Points

newupdat3—Redeem for 10K UGC Points

fr33event—Redeem for 5K UGC Points

pricehikeyikes—Redeem for 20K UGC Points

Play for UGC Codes (Expired)

Good news! There are no Play for UGC expired codes that you need to know about at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Play for UGC

To redeem codes in Play for UGC, follow the steps given below:

Launch Play for UGC on Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Type in your working code in the appropriate textbox. Click on the Claim button to claim your free rewards.

How can you get more Play for UGC codes?

If you’re looking for more Play for UGC Codes, you can follow the developer on X (formerly Twitter) at @SpaceWaCe. Additionally, you can check out the official Space Community Discord server for the latest codes. The developer also drops codes from time to time in the official Space UGC Roblox Group.

Why are my Play for UGC codes not working?

There are several reasons why your Play for UGC codes may not work. Most players end up mistyping the codes. To avoid this, make sure to check for spelling mistakes and missing capital letters before you hit Submit. Alternatively, your code could also be expired.

Roblox codes are valid for a short window of time. So, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Other ways to get free rewards in Play for UGC

You can also get free rewards by simply playing the game. Play for UGC hands out 5k free UGC points to players who play the game for 30 minutes. You can also complete tasks in the Quests tab to grab some more freebies. Additionally, you can make use of free Spins to win rewards.

What is Play for UGC?

Play for UGC gives players the chance to bag free user-generated content. The items they collect here can then be used to customize their Roblox avatar across the platform. The game hands out free points for as long as players are logged in. They can also complete daily quests to earn more points. So, expect to get your hands on some exciting new items.

