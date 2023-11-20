Roblox Tank Race Codes (November 2023)

Image: attackofthefanboy

Roblox’s Tank Race will put your racing skills to the test. Can you click fast enough to reach the finish line first? However, the game’s not all about racing these death machines. There are pets involved as well, which makes your tank go faster.

Roblox Tank Race Codes help you unlock these pets and get your hands on some sweet Wins, the in-game currency. You can also upgrade your style with these codes. Read through our guide to redeem these codes.

All Tank Race Codes List

Tank Race Codes (Working)

These are all working Tank Race codes:

release—Redeem for Happy Red Dragon pet

Tank Race Codes (Expired)

Fortunately, there are no expired Tank Race Codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Tank Race

Image: attackofthefanboy

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Tank Race:

Launch Tank Race on Roblox. Click on the Twitter Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter a working code into the Enter Code text box. Click on Verify to claim your free reward.

How can you Get More Tank Race Codes?

If you’re on the hunt for more Tank Race codes, make sure to follow @xFrozenStudios on X (formerly Twitter). They are the game’s developer and post exclusive codes from time to time.

You can also consider joining the xFrozen Studios Discord server. Most developers post new codes when there’s an update. So if you see something new in the game, make sure to check out these pages.

Why are my Tank Race Codes Not Working?

There are several reasons why a valid Tank Race code might not work. The most common issue is a misspelled code. Make sure to double-check your spelling and delete any extra spaces.

If that doesn’t fix the issue, then you might be dealing with an expired code. Roblox codes are valid only for short durations of time.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Tank Race

Image: attackofthefanboy

Tank Race also offers a bunch of different rewards that can be claimed without codes. When you’re playing the game, you’ll see a ‘Claim Gift!’ option. Players can claim free rewards after certain periods. You can also collect rewards from the Group Chest in the lobby. However, you’ll need to join the xFrozenStudios Roblox group first.

What is Tank Race?

Tank Race is a racing game where instead of stepping on the pedal, you have to be a master clicker. Think of clicks as revving up the engine. The more you click before the race starts, the more speed you’ll gain, and the better will be your chances of winning the game. You can boost your chances even more by obtaining pets in the game.

