In Control Army, players start out with a Basic Wand, a small Backpack, and one Soldier at their side. These basic tools will help you in the first zone, but they’ll be useless very fast. Essentially you’re starting from nothing, but with our Control Army codes you’ll receive an early boost than the average starting player.

Control Army codes give you free Gold, which is the main currency to buy new items. With Gold you can purchase larger Backpacks to carry more resources, stronger Weapons to defeat tough monsters, and more soldiers to aid you in battle. Gathering Gold in the game takes so much time, but if you redeem these freebies than you’ll start off with a couple thousand Gold from the beginning!

All Control Army Codes List

Below you’ll find the full working list of Control Army codes along with frequent questions or issues you might have about the game.

Control Army Codes (Working)

Check out these Control Army Codes for a ton of free Gold.

Underwater — Redeem for 2500 Gold

— Redeem for 2500 Gold Sands — Redeem for 2000 Gold

— Redeem for 2000 Gold Mountshop — Redeem for 1500 Gold

— Redeem for 1500 Gold Waterfall — Redeem for 1000 Gold

— Redeem for 1000 Gold Hello — Redeem for 500 Gold

— Redeem for 500 Gold Release — Redeem for 250 Gold

Control Army Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Control Army codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Control Army

ShkatulkaGames made the code redemption process in Control Army easier than ever. To redeem your free Control Army codes on Roblox, follow these steps:

Launch Control Army on the Roblox platform. Click the Codes button located on the left side of the screen. Type in a working code from our list above. Press Redeem.

And that’s it! Once you’ve pressed Redeem, your reward will automatically be added to your inventory.

How Can You Redeem More Control Army Codes?

Wondering where to find more Control Army Codes to cash in on some sweet rewards? We recommend joining the Control Army Discord Server, created by the developers. This server is dedicated to the Control Army community and you’ll find most new codes within the #faq channel. Additionally, you might even meet some new Control Army friends or get some helpful tips from other players.

You can also follow Shkatulkahero on Twitter for code updates, but in our experience, the developer doesn’t provide new codes so often. Even so, you’ll still receive development updates and it’s pretty cool to watch the game progress from its infant stages across every new tweet!

More Ways to Get Free Gold in Control Army

You can claim some extra Gold and additional rewards by walking over to the rewards section. It’s a small area in the first zone with a house model and some gold bars scattered around. Walking onto this platform will earn you some rewards. But in order to collect, you’ll need like the game on Roblox and join the Control Army Club.

Why Are My Control Army Codes Not Working?

If your Control Army codes are no longer working, the most likely reason is that the code has expired. The developers of Control Army can turn the codes off at any time which is why we recommend redeeming your free Gold as soon as possible. If a Control Army code has expired, we’ll do our best to update the page.

Roblox codes are all case-sensitive. It’s important to copy and paste the working codes exactly as we’ve written. Even one accidental lowercase could result in the code not working. Remember, you can only redeem one code at a time, too.

How Do I Get My First Weapon in Control Army?

Your first weapon in Control Army will actually be your Basic Wand. It’s automatically handed to you at the start of the game. But if you’re wondering how to equip it, press 1 on your keyboard. Doing so will allow you to fight pigs, destroy trees, and bushes to collect resources. Once your bag is full, you need to deposit the resources back at your base.

The more resources you deposit, the more Gold you’ll collect. After you’ve acquired enough Gold you’ll be able to purchase stronger gear and weapons, and new soldiers for your army.

What is Control Army?

In Control Army, players gather resources and return to their base to collect gold. This game is all about the collection process because you’ll use gold to grow your army, buy new weapons, and wear new armor. Your main goal is to travel further and explore new zones to defeat larger monsters with the biggest army that you can command!

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022