Across the Spider-Verse Credits Song: What is it?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack is full of catchy songs that amplify the emotional highs and lows of Miles Morales’ latest multiversal adventure. While the entirety of Across the Spider-Verse‘s musical score has been well-received, most fans agree that the best song in the soundtrack is the first one to play during the film’s credits. For every Spider-Man fan who can’t get it out of their head, here’s the low-down on Across the Spider-Verse‘s credits song.

What is the Song That Plays During Across the Spider-Verse‘s Credits?

The song that plays at the beginning of Across the Spider-Verse‘s credits is “Am I Dreaming?” by Metro, A$AP Rocky, and Roisee. Like many of the other songs featured in Across the Spider-Verse, “Am I Dreaming” is an original melody created for the film, and it perfectly reflects where Miles is as a character by the time the credits start to roll.

Consisting primarily of a somber violin solo and booming rhythmic turntable slides, the instrumentation of “Am I Dreaming?” perfectly reflects the bittersweet tone of Across the Spider-Verse‘s cliffhanger ending. The lyrics of the song’s chorus, performed by Roisee, capture how high the odds have been stacked against Miles while simultaneously conveying the young hero’s refusal to give in to adversity and his resolve to save his family from their seemingly pre-determined fate.

While “Am I Dreaming” is an incredibly moving song, its emotional resonance is amplified by the stunning visuals that accompany it. The first section of Across the Spider-Verse‘s credits serves as a summary of the film that came before them, depicting Miles’ ongoing conflict with Miguel O’Hare’s Spider-Society, his upcoming battle with the Miles Morales of Earth-42, and the looming threat of the Spot in a beautifully animated montage that segues into a confirmation that Miles’ adventure will reach it’s conclusion in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Like the other tracks in Across the Spider-Verse‘s soundtrack, “Am I Dreaming” is available on Spotify. The soundtrack of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also on Spotify, so you can listen to both as you wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

