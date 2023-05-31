Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Ending Explained – Who Dies, Lives, and What Happens to Miles?

Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Here is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending explaining who do dies, lives, and what happens to Miles? While the award-winning animated series undertook a name change late in the post-production process, it is still considered part 2 of the series ending trilogy. Because of this, it ends with a few significant cliffhangers that won’t be answered until the second installment is released sometime in 2024 (rumors are March). So here is the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending explained.

Be advised: Spoilers for Across the Spider-Verse follow the rest of this article!

What Happens at the End of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In Spider-Man India’s world, chaos ensues as the Spot breaks free. Miles and his crew work together to rescue everyone, including a version of Gwen’s father. Despite their efforts, a massive black hole remains a threat, prompting the Spider-Society to step in and maintain order. Miles is welcomed into the Spider-Society, where he meets Miguel and reunites with Peter B.

During their encounter, Miguel reveals a tragic truth – Spider-Man’s loved ones, including Miles’ father, will face death in every universe. These pivotal events are known as canon, ensuring stability across the multiverse. However, Miles inadvertently alters Spider-Man India’s canon by saving Gwen’s father, leading Miguel to request that Miles not interfere with his father’s fate. Miguel also shares his mistakes in attempting to replace himself in Peter B’s universe.

Miles disagrees with the Spider-Society, resulting in him being pursued by Gwen and Peter B. Miguel labels Miles as abnormal because the spider that bit him was from Earth-42, a world without a Spider-Man, and Peter from Earth-1610 died due to Miles. Gwen and Peter B. are aware of this, which is why they do not visit Miles after the first movie, even though they can do so.

Miles manages to escape and makes his way back to his world. But, little does he know, he has unintentionally landed on Earth-42, an alternate universe other than his own, where his father has already passed away, his mother is facing financial difficulties, and his uncle works for the Prowler, a version of Miles on that earth. This unexpected turn occurred when the DNA scanning machine in Spider-Society detected Earth-42 DNA from the spider that had bitten Miles, sending him to the wrong universe.

Miles is then captured by the Earth-42 version of his uncle and himself. After a short interaction, it is revealed that the Earth-42 Miles is the Prowler, and he refuses to let him go. However, the realization that he will have to fight himself and escape causes Miles to touch the chains binding him with his hand, and a spark of electricity appears (similar to him breaking the bindings from Miguel).

Gwen is expelled from Spider-Society for supporting Miles, but she reconciles with her father and receives a multiverse travel device from Spider-Punk. Together with Peter B., Spider-Man India, and Spider-Punk, Gwen assembles a team, including Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir, to rescue Miles, pursued on Earth-1610 by Miguel, Jessica Drew, and a dramatic comic version of Ben Reilly. Across the Spider-Verse ends here, hinting that we will see a return of fan favorites from Into the Spider-Verse.

