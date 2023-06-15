All Blue Lock Chains, Explained – What is the Meaning of Each Character’s Chain

As all Blue Lock fans know, none of the symbolisms featured in the series is more poignant than the chains featured on the majority of its covers. But what do the chains represent? And going further in, what is the meaning behind each individual one? Now, for all egotists all there, here are all Blue Lock chains, explained.

Be advised, the article below will feature heavy spoilers regarding the events featured in the Blue Lock manga.

All Blue Lock Chains, Explained

Although no explanation was given by the author regarding the exact meaning of the chains seen in the Blue Lock volume covers, the consensus among the series’ community is that they are either directly related to either each player’s ego, their relation to the Blue Lock project’s ideology, or to Japanese Football all-together.

With that said, we believe that although at first the chains were made to simply represent and work as a brandable feature for the series, they soon also became a representation of the ego which binds its wearer.

What is the Meaning of Each Character’s Chain

As many of the chains seen to have, in our opinion, similar meanings, we decided to analyze them in two groups: Ego and the players part of the Blue Lock project and those outside of it (Sae, Aiku, Kaiser, and Ness).

Starting with everyone’s favorite group of dysfunctional egoists, and their just as dysfunctional leader, Ego’s chains seem to represent his own ego and his focus on his end goal, aka creating a true striker. The ones worn by the Blue Lock players, in their majority, seen to only represent their connection to the project. as well as how their Ego binds them to it at that moment.

But wait, in their majority? Yes, since a few players have a few peculiarities in either their chains or how they are represented (Kunigami and Hiori). So let’s take a look at them individually:

Rensuke Kunigami (seen on the cover of Volume 4) : Although unusual at first sight, the fact that Kunigami’s chain is lighting up can be a direct call-up to the events featuring his entrance as a Wild Card.

(seen on the cover of Volume 4) Although unusual at first sight, the fact that Kunigami’s chain is lighting up can be a direct call-up to the events featuring his entrance as a Wild Card. Yo Hiori (seen on the cover of Volume 24): Both the size of Hiori’s chain, as well as the fact that he is holding fully may symbolize both the size of his ego at that moment as well as the fact that, unlike the other Blue Lock players featured in the covers, he is not driven by and instead has full control over it.

Now that the Blue Lock players are dealt with, here’s the possible meaning for the chains of Itoshi Sae, Oliver Aiku, Michael Kaiser, and Alexis Ness.

Itoshi Sae (seen on the cover of Volume 17) : On the cover, it is possible to see his golden chain (a representation of his status as the biggest Japanese talent of his generation) either slowly deteriorating from its once-perfect state or in a decaying but stable state, which can represent the way he found purpose as an attacking midfielder and the way that in order for him to find it, he had to abandon his previous dream.

(seen on the cover of Volume 17) On the cover, it is possible to see his golden chain (a representation of his status as the biggest Japanese talent of his generation) either slowly deteriorating from its once-perfect state or in a decaying but stable state, which can represent the way he found purpose as an attacking midfielder and the way that in order for him to find it, he had to abandon his previous dream. Oliver Aiku (seen on the cover of Volume 16): Aiku’s chain seems to represent how he managed to hold on to his Ego while having his individuality tripled over by those controlling the country’s football. That can be seen both in him holding on to it, as well as in the cracks featured in it. This is a clear representation of how his Ego was almost broken before he found a purpose as a defender on his own.

(seen on the cover of Volume 16): Aiku’s chain seems to represent how he managed to hold on to his Ego while having his individuality tripled over by those controlling the country’s football. That can be seen both in him holding on to it, as well as in the cracks featured in it. This is a clear representation of how his Ego was almost broken before he found a purpose as a defender on his own. Alexis Ness (seen on the cover of Volume 21) : Although the rose vines in his chains may be a clear representation of his adoration of Kaiser, they might also represent how his own Ego is tied to the German striker.

(seen on the cover of Volume 21) Although the rose vines in his chains may be a clear representation of his adoration of Kaiser, they might also represent how his own Ego is tied to the German striker. Michael Kaiser (seen on the cover of Volume 19): It may be directly related to his superiority complex. Thus, it may indicate that his Ego is currently fragile and thus dependent on his beliefs that he, and he alone, is above all on the pitch.

Where to Read Blue Lock Officially

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to read the newest Blue Lock Chapters in English officially. With that said, the series is indeed being serialized in English. You can currently purchase the English version of the series’ first 19 volumes right now on Kodansha’s website, as well as through official retailers.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023